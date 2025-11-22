UFC Qatar Results: Volkan Oezdemir KO’s Alonzo Menifield (Video)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Qatar results, including the light heavyweight bout between Volkan Oezdemir and Alonzo Menifield.

Oezdemir (21-8 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Carlos Ulberg in his most recent Octagon appearance last November in Macau, China. Prior to that setback, ‘No Time’ had reeled off two straight stoppage wins, finishing Johnny Walker and Bogdan Guskov respectively.

Meanwhile, Alonzo Menifield (17-6-1 MMA) is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Oumar Sy at June’s UFC Atlanta event. ‘Atomic’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall, this while suffering knockout losses to Carlos Ulberg and Azamat Murzakanov.

Round one of this UFC Qatar light heavyweight matchup begins and Volkan Oezdemir comes out aggressively. He’s swinging heavy shots, but nothing has landed flush just yet. Alonzo Menifield looks to establish his jab. ‘No Time’ with a knee. He pushes Menifield against the fence and unloads a flurry of shots. Alonzo gets off the fence but Volkan is still all over him. More big shots from the former title challenger. Menifield is rocked. Oezdemir with a big flurry and down goes Menifield. This one is all over! WOW!

NO TIME TO WASTE IN THE OCTAGON ⏰@Volkan_Oezdemir gets the first round KO in under 2 minutes! [ #UFCQatar | LIVE NOW on the @ESPN app ] pic.twitter.com/eZV1y4e7Q6 — UFC (@ufc) November 22, 2025

Official UFC Qatar Results: Volkan Oezdemir def. Alonzo Menifield via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Oezdemir fight next following his knockout victory over Menifield this afternoon in Doha?