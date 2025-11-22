UFC Qatar Results: Kyoji Horiguchi stops Tagir Ulanbekov (Video)

By Chris Taylor - November 22, 2025
Kyoji Horiguchi, UFC Qatar, Results, UFC

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Qatar results, including the men’s flyweight bout between Kyoji Horiguchi and Tagir Ulanbekov.

Horiguchi (35-5 MMA) is returning to the Octagon for the first time since 2016. ‘The Typhoon’ was most previously seen in MMA action last December in Japan, where he successfully defended the RIZIN Flyweight Championship with a unanimous decision win over Nkazimulo Zulu. The 35-year-old veteran has gone 5-0-1 over his last five fights overall.

Meanwhile, Tagir Ulanbekov (17-3 MMA) will enter today’s contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, his most recent triumph being a unanimous decision victory over Azat Maksum this past June. The Russian standout has gone 6-1 since joining the UFC ranks in October of 2020.

Today’s ‘Horiguchi vs. Ulanbekov’ matchup resulted in another spectacular showing for the Japanese veteran. ‘The Typhoon’ was able to knockdown Tagir on multiple occasions, this before ultimately sinking in a fight-ending rear-naked choke in the third and final round. It was a sensational performance for Kyoji Horiguchi and one that puts him into immediate title contention at 125lbs.

Official UFC Qatar Results: Kyoji Horiguchi def. Tagir Ulanbekov via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:18 of Round 3

Who would you like to see Horiguchi fight next following his submission victory over Ulanbekov this afternoon in Doha?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

