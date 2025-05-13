Dana White plans to announce Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall soon: “The heavyweight fight will happen”

UFC CEO Dana White has plenty of confidence that Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall will happen.

White announced the UFC 317 and UFC 319 main events, and neither is Jones defending his heavyweight title. Many fans were hoping Jones vs Aspinall would headline the International Fight Week on June 29 in Las Vegas, but that won’t happen as White announced the main event would be Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira.

After White made the announcement, he was then asked about Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall, and he gave fans a promising update.

“I told you guys already, we’ll get Aspinall vs Jones done. The heavyweight fight will happen. Just relax, I’ll announce that soon,” White said on his Instagram Live.

With Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight not happening at International Fight Week, the next logical date will be the Madison Square Garden card in New York in November. Jones fought at MSG last year, and the UFC likes to put big fights atop that card. But, as of right now, no date has been made official.