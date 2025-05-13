Dana White plans to announce Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall soon: “The heavyweight fight will happen”

By Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has plenty of confidence that Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall will happen.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

White announced the UFC 317 and UFC 319 main events, and neither is Jones defending his heavyweight title. Many fans were hoping Jones vs Aspinall would headline the International Fight Week on June 29 in Las Vegas, but that won’t happen as White announced the main event would be Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira.

After White made the announcement, he was then asked about Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall, and he gave fans a promising update.

“I told you guys already, we’ll get Aspinall vs Jones done. The heavyweight fight will happen. Just relax, I’ll announce that soon,” White said on his Instagram Live.

With Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight not happening at International Fight Week, the next logical date will be the Madison Square Garden card in New York in November. Jones fought at MSG last year, and the UFC likes to put big fights atop that card. But, as of right now, no date has been made official.

Jon Jones responds to claims he’s ducking Tom Aspinall

Before Dana White even announced the UFC 317 main and co-main events, Jon Jones was on his Instagram Live responding to claims he was ducking Tom Aspinall.

Jones was in Thailand and claimed he isn’t ducking anyone. Instead, he says he’s just living his best life.

“I’ve got people in the chat calling me a ‘duck,’” Jones said. “Meanwhile, I’m living my absolute best life. I don’t know if it’s considered ducking when you’re living good. I don’t think it works like that.”

Aspinall, meanwhile, has grown frustrated with sitting on the sidelines, as he has already defended the interim title once. However, his wait could soon be over as White is confident the fight will happen and he will be able to announce it soon.

Jon Jones (28-1) is coming off a TKO win over Stipe Miocic to defend his heavyweight title for the first time. Before that, Jones submitted Ciryl Gane to win the vacant heavyweight belt.

Tom Aspinall (15-3) is coming off a knockout win over Curtis Blaydes to defend his interim belt. He won the interim belt by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria, UFC, MMA

Dana White announces Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title, among two title fights set for UFC 317

Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025
Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev finally booked for middleweight title fight at UFC 319

BJ Penn Staff - May 13, 2025

Dricus Du Plessis is finally set to defend the UFC middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev.

Dricus Du Plessis, Bo Nickal
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis claims Bo Nickal "gave up" in first career loss to Reinier de Ridder: "Was broken mentally"

Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis believes Bo Nickal gave up and was broken mentally against Reinier de Ridder.

Islam Makhachev, Kamaru Usman, UFC
Kamaru Usman

UFC champ Islam Makhachev challenged by former pound-for-pound No. 1

BJ Penn Staff - May 13, 2025

If Islam Makhachev moves up to the UFC welterweight division, he will find himself in the crosshairs of most of the weight class’s top fighters. That includes former champ Kamaru Usman.

Jon Jones, Anthony Joshua, Vitor Belfort, UFC
Jon Jones

UFC legend dreams of booking Jon Jones vs. Anthony Joshua fight in new hybrid sport

BJ Penn Staff - May 13, 2025

UFC legend Vitor Belfort has some big dreams for his life after fighting.

Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev

Jack Della Maddalena expects Islam Makhachev to return to lightweight after he "takes him out"

Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025
Islam Makhachev, Daniel Cormier, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier cautions Islam Makhachev about two-division UFC title reign

BJ Penn Staff - May 13, 2025

Islam Makhachev has ambitions to reign over two UFC weight classes at once. His long-time friend and training partner Daniel Cormier is urging him to be cautious as he pursues this goal.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones has message for those who think he's ducking Tom Aspinall

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 13, 2025

Jon Jones has something to say to those who think he’s ducking Tom Aspinall.

UFC Octagon lighting
UFC

Popular UFC veteran signs new deal following speculation of departure

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 13, 2025

One longtime UFC veteran will keep his 15-year run intact.

Islam Makhachev
Jack Della Maddalena

Islam Makhachev will show Jack Della Maddalena he's a 'different animal,' says renowned coach

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 13, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez thinks Islam Makhachev will prove that Jack Della Maddalena simply isn’t on his level.