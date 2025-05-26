Nate Diaz claims he was supposed to play Conor McGregor’s part in Roadhouse reboot

Nate Diaz claims he was the first choice to play the villain in the recent Roadhouse reboot — not his fellow UFC star Conor McGregor.

Diaz and McGregor are two of the fiercest rivals in MMA history. They went 1-1 in a pair of unforgettable scraps in 2016. Diaz won their first encounter by submission, while McGregor evened the score with a decision victory in a thrilling five-round rematch.

Since then, the pair have diverged on very different paths, participating in some big fights, and getting involved in various business ventures. McGregor even starred as the main villain in the recent reboot of the popular Patrick Swayze film, Roadhouse.

If Diaz is to believed, he was originally supposed to play the part McGregor got — and you won’t believe why he turned it down.