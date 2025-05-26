UFC champ Tom Aspinall teases Wednesday fight announcement

By BJ Penn Staff - May 26, 2025

UFC champion Tom Aspinall is teasing some huge news, and it doesn’t sound like we’ll have to wait long for it.

Tom Aspinall, UFC, Jon Jones, MMA

England’s Aspinall is the current UFC interim heavyweight champion. He won the belt with an impressive knockout of Sergei Spivac in late 2023, and defended it for the first time with a quick stop of Curtis Blaydes last summer.

It’s been an interesting—and frustrating—title reign for Aspinall. Interim champions are only supposed to be crowned when undisputed champions are sidelined for long periods, usually due to injury. They also rarely defend their belts, usually battling the undisputed champion to unify the titles immediately.

However, Jon Jones has held the undisputed heavyweight heavyweight belt for the duration of Aspinall’s interim reign, and has actually fought somebody else in the same timeframe, having defeated Stipe Miocic late last year.

It’s a fairly preposterous situation, as Jones should have fought Aspinall ages ago, but the UFC has not been able to put the fight together. Largely because Jones simply doesn’t seem interested.

It remains to be seen whether the Jones will agree to fight Aspinall, or if the UFC will book the Brit against somebody else (in which case Jones would surely need to be stripped).

However, it seems like we’ll finally get some clarity this week.

On Monday, Aspinall took to Instagram where he teased fight news on May 28. That’s this coming Wednesday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Aspinall (@tomaspinallofficial)

“Heavyweight news. Coming soon,” Aspinall wrote in the caption. The video in his post included the date 28.05.25 — this Wednesday.

Aspinall then shared a bit more info in the replies to his post.

“Sorry guys, I’m fighting for a new belt,” he joked. “Interim of the interim BMF UFC heavyweight title. Living my best life.”

“UFC announce my fights guys not me,” he added in another comment.

Do you think we’ll finally learn who Tom Aspinall is fighting next this week?

