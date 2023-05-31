UFC champion Islam Makhachev will be making appearance on an upcoming episode of TUF 31

By Susan Cox - May 31, 2023

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will be making an appearance on an upcoming episode of TUF 31.

The Ultimate Fighter premiered last night, Tuesday, May 30th on ESPN.

The Notorious‘ and opposing coach Michael Chandler were front and center stage on the first of 10 espisodes of the reality television program.

While it is Chandler’s first time coaching TUF, McGregor has been there before, previously serving as a coach of TUF 22, which aired all the way back in 2015.

It was during the promos for future episodes that a short clip of Islam Makhachev attending TUF 31 was shown. Seemingly during his attendance, the Russian got into verbal altercations with the opposing coaches, McGregor and Chandler.

Makhachev (24-1 MMA) has an even dozen consecutive wins in the Octagon. The latest victory came against Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) this past February via unanimous decision.

The 31-year-old lightweight champion gave his stance on the ‘Weighing In’ podcast about the upcoming fight between opposing coaches McGregor and Chandler, which is scheduled to air sometime following the conclusion of TUF 31, saying:

“They try to make the fight, but it’s not official now. I don’t think Conor wants to fight with (Chandler) because he’s drinking too much, smoking all day and he just can’t. TUF makes some interesting thing, because everybody forget him. I don’t know when he fight last time.”

Asked if he, Makhachev, would fight the Irishman, he responded:

“Why not? Some fighter have to be stupid for say not. It’s 100 percent big money fight. Now everybody know he’s not in shape. Ass beating, make money, be happy.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Makhachev’s cameo appearance on TUF 31? Do you agree with the fighter that the McGregor vs Chandler bout may not even happen? How about a McGregor vs Makhachev fight in the Octagon?

