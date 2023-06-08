Beneil Dariush shuts down talk that his UFC 289 fight against Charles Oliveira is the real main event

By Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

Beneil Dariush doesn’t think his UFC 289 fight against Charles Oliveira is the ‘people’s’ main event.

Beneil Dariush

Once the UFC added Dariush vs. Oliveira to the card, many fans claimed that is the best fight on the card and the real main event. However, the actual headliner is Amanda Nunes defending her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana. Although Nunes is a sizeable betting favorite, Dariush says fans need to respect that title bout as he says getting to fight underneath Nunes is special.

“So, a lot of people have been telling me, you’re the main event, you and Charles are the real main event, blah blah blah. I have to make sure I pause and let them know, listen, Amanda Nunes, arguably the greatest female fighter of all time, I don’t agree with what they say basically. I think she is there for a reason, and I agree with that decision. It’s a privilege to be on the same card as her and the co-main event of that card,” Dariush said at UFC 289 media day.

RELATED: Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush.

As Beneil Dariush says, Amanda Nunes is arguably the greatest female fighter of all time. Her headlining pay-per-view cards is nothing new as she headlined her last fight at UFC 277 and has headlined six UFC pay-per-views heading into Saturday’s UFC 289 event.

Yet, there is no question the co-main event between Dariush and Oliveira is getting a lot of attention due to how important the fight is for the lightweight division. The winner could very well get the next title shot and the oddsmakers have the fight close, so it could likely be a more competitive scrap than the main event. But, even with that, Dariush says he is the co-main event and Nunes vs. Aldana is the main event no matter what fans say.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Beneil Dariush Charles Oliveira UFC UFC 289

Related

Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira reacts to possibility of being leapfrogged by the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2: "I'm next"

Lewis Simpson - June 8, 2023
Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes, UFC 277
Julianna Pena

UFC champion Amanda Nunes explains why she decided not to retire: "I couldn’t leave my belt with Julianna"

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

Amanda Nunes has explained why she opted against retirement after losing to Julianna Pena back at UFC 269.

Brendan Schaub
UFC

Brendan Schaub encourages fighters to take action following latest MMA judging debacle - Boycott UFC 300

Lewis Simpson - June 8, 2023

Brendan Schaub is the latest to weigh in on the latest MMA judging crisis.

Daniel Cormier, Jim Miller, UFC, UFC Hall of Fame
Jim Miller

Daniel Cormier explains why he doesn’t feel Jim Miller is worthy of the UFC Hall of Fame: "I just don’t feel like time served puts you in"

Susan Cox - June 8, 2023

Daniel Cormier is explaining why he doesn’t feel Jim Miller is worthy of being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush
Charles Oliveira

UFC 289 | Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

In the co-main event of UFC 289, Charles Oliveira looks to return to the win column as he takes on Beneil Dariush in a potential title eliminator. Heading into the fight, Oliveira is a +120 underdog while the fourth-ranked lightweight is a -154 favorite on FanDuel.

Henry Cejudo, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Coach

Henry Cejudo shares the blueprint for Robert Whittaker to dethrone “not evolving” UFC champion Israel Adesanya

Susan Cox - June 8, 2023
Dricus Du Plessis, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya details previous sparring match with Dricus Du Plessis: “On striking, I just messed him up”

Susan Cox - June 8, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is detailing his previous sparring match with Dricus Du Plessis.

Big John McCarthy, Ariel Helwani, , Robbie Lawler, Ben Askren, Greg Hardy, Alistair Overeem
UFC

Big John McCarthy takes issue with Saturday’s UFC 289 main card lineup: “Is this pay-per-view quality?”

Susan Cox - June 8, 2023

Big John McCarthy is taking issue with Saturday’s UFC 289 main card lineup.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo could see the UFC skipping Michael Chandler for Conor McGregor’s next fight: “He’s not a big name”

Harry Kettle - June 8, 2023

Henry Cejudo has explained why he can picture the UFC skipping over Michael Chandler for Conor McGregor’s next fight.

Amanda-Nunes-Valentina-Shevchenko
UFC

Amanda Nunes doesn’t see a trilogy fight with Valentina Shevchenko ever coming to fruition: “That don’t sell nothing”

Harry Kettle - June 8, 2023

UFC sensation Amanda Nunes doesn’t picture a trilogy fight against Valentina Shevchenko happening anytime soon.