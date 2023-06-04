Alex Volkanovski reacts to the judges’ scorecards from last night’s UFC Vegas 74 main event: “Giving Amir round 4 is just insane”

Alex Volkanovski In Disbelief

UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski chimed in on the score totals. He took to his Twitter account to make it clear that he’s baffled by judge Chris Lee. Lee scored round four for Albazi. Most agree that round four easily belonged to Kara-France.

“Giving Amir rd 4 is just insane,” Volkanovski said.

Volkanovski and Kara-France are teammates, so “The Great” has shown his support for the flyweight. Still, those outside of Kara-France’s camp have also backed him up after the controversial defeat.

It’s a tough break for Kara-France, who hadn’t competed since July 2022. He was looking to bounce back after suffering a third-round TKO loss to current UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno. He has now dropped two straight bouts.

Kara-France didn’t hesitate to react to his loss against Albazi. The City Kickboxing bruiser took to his Twitter account to hurl a verbal jab at MMA judging. He compared them to NRL refs. Later on, Kara-France expressed gratitude to his supporters.

“The whole world knows who won but regardless we keep our head high and we keep moving forward,” Kara-France said. “Appreciate all the love and support from everyone. Time for family and then we get back to work.”