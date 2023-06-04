Alex Volkanovski reacts to the judges’ scorecards from last night’s UFC Vegas 74 main event: “Giving Amir round 4 is just insane”
Alex Volkanovski is none too pleased with two of the judges who scored the UFC Vegas 74 headliner.
This past Saturday night, Amir Albazi and Kai Kara-France did battle inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both men put on a show for all five rounds, but the conclusion of UFC Vegas 74 left a sour taste in the mouths of fans.
Albazi won the fight via split decision. Judges Chris Lee and Sal D’Amato scored the fight in favor of Albazi. Many believe that Kara-France should’ve been awarded the victory.
Alex Volkanovski In Disbelief
UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski chimed in on the score totals. He took to his Twitter account to make it clear that he’s baffled by judge Chris Lee. Lee scored round four for Albazi. Most agree that round four easily belonged to Kara-France.
Giving Amir rd 4 is just insane
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 4, 2023
“Giving Amir rd 4 is just insane,” Volkanovski said.
Volkanovski and Kara-France are teammates, so “The Great” has shown his support for the flyweight. Still, those outside of Kara-France’s camp have also backed him up after the controversial defeat.
It’s a tough break for Kara-France, who hadn’t competed since July 2022. He was looking to bounce back after suffering a third-round TKO loss to current UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno. He has now dropped two straight bouts.
Kara-France didn’t hesitate to react to his loss against Albazi. The City Kickboxing bruiser took to his Twitter account to hurl a verbal jab at MMA judging. He compared them to NRL refs. Later on, Kara-France expressed gratitude to his supporters.
The whole world knows who won but regardless we keep our head high and we keep moving forward. Appreciate all the love and support from everyone. Time for family and then we get back to work. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8eUi9u3L1u
— Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) June 4, 2023
“The whole world knows who won but regardless we keep our head high and we keep moving forward,” Kara-France said. “Appreciate all the love and support from everyone. Time for family and then we get back to work.”
