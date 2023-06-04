Amir Albazi wants UFC title shot after controversial win over Kai Kara-France: “I know I’m ready for the title”

By Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2023

Amir Albazi thinks he deserves to get a crack at the winner of Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja.

Amir Albazi, Kai Kara-France, UFC Vegas 74, UFC

Albazi and Kai Kara-France collided in a pivotal flyweight clash this past Saturday night. The bout served as the main event of UFC Vegas 74. Albazi scored the split nod, although analysts and fans alike feel that Kara-France deserved the win. Albazi is now riding a six-fight winning streak and has won five of those fights under the UFC banner.

RELATED: ALEX VOLKANOVSKI REACTS TO THE JUDGES’ SCORECARDS FROM LAST NIGHT’S UFC VEGAS 74 MAIN EVENT: “GIVING AMIR ROUND 4 IS JUST INSANE”

Amir Albazi Targets UFC Gold

With a win over the number-three-ranked UFC flyweight, Albazi believes he is now in prime position to fight for UFC gold. During the UFC Vegas 74 post-fight press conference, Albazi said it wouldn’t make sense for others such as Brandon Royval to jump in front of him (via MMAJunkie.com).

“That was the top three-ranked flyweight in the world, and I got the win against him,” Albazi said. “I went five rounds. So I know I can go with these guys for five whole rounds. I know I’m ready for the title, I just want to go on for the next one, get my belt, and keep climbing, keep becoming the king that I know I am.

“… I got the win against the No. 3 in the world. Who else is it? Who else is above him? It’s Pantoja, Moreno, and I don’t know what’s going on with Deiveson Figueiredo. It seems like he doesn’t want to fight at flyweight. I’m the next one for the title. Brandon Royval, we were booked, and he pulled out of the fight. I don’t know what really happened. So it doesn’t make sense he goes before me and gets a title shot.”

Time will tell if Albazi gets what he wants. For now, he’ll have to wait for Moreno and Pantoja to throw down. That title fight is scheduled for UFC 290 on July 8.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

