Israel Adesanya calls for judges to be interviewed after fights following last night’s UFC Vegas 74 main event

Israel Adesanya Goes Off

Taking to his Twitter account, Adesanya had a suggestion to put MMA judges on the spot.

Start interviewing the judges after fights.

Hold them accountable for their work. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 4, 2023

“Start interviewing the judges after fights,” Adesanya said. “Hold them accountable for their work.”

The 185-pound titleholder didn’t stop there. He took aim at judges Chris Lee and Sal D’Amato.

Fire Chris Lee & Sal Deez nuts. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 4, 2023

“Fire Chris Lee & Sal Deez nuts,” Adesanya said.

Both Lee and D’Amato scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Albazi. Adesanya doubled on his rant.

I tweeted that before even seeing the scorecards because I knew them two will fuck it up!! Hoooow many times will they rob athletes of their moments of glory, if their money, their livelihood for their family. Fuuuuuuuck them cunts, they need to expire quickly and go. Mike Bell… pic.twitter.com/aCRG646b1i — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 4, 2023

“I tweeted that before even seeing the scorecards because I knew them two will f*** it up!!” Adesanya said. “How many times will they rob athletes of their moments of glory, of [sic] their money, their livelihood for their family? F*** them c****, they need to expire quickly and go. Mike Bell was the only judge to score this properly, the other two deff need to disappear.”

Judging in combat sports has long been a highly debated topic. Fight fans, athletes, and even promoters have called for a solution to controversial decisions. It’s hard to imagine that the trend will slow down, especially with how many events the UFC puts on. Athletic commissions also tend to stand behind their judges for better or worse.

RELATED: KAI KARA-FRANCE REACTS FOLLOWING SPLIT DECISION LOSS TO AMIR ALBAZI AT UFC VEGAS 74