Israel Adesanya calls for judges to be interviewed after fights following last night’s UFC Vegas 74 main event

By Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2023

Israel Adesanya is sticking up for his teammate following UFC Vegas 74.

Israel Adesanya UFC Vegas 74 Kai Kara-France Amir Albazi

Kai Kara-France was featured in the main event. He went one-on-one with Amir Albazi. The fight went the distance and it ended in controversy. The score totals were read and two of the three judges scored the fight for Albazi. Most fight fans and pundits thought Kara-France should’ve been awarded the victory.

Kara-France certainly has his backers after the fight. Perhaps the biggest supporter of them all is the UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya. “The Last Stylebender” has gone scorched earth on two judges.

Israel Adesanya Goes Off

Taking to his Twitter account, Adesanya had a suggestion to put MMA judges on the spot.

“Start interviewing the judges after fights,” Adesanya said. “Hold them accountable for their work.”

The 185-pound titleholder didn’t stop there. He took aim at judges Chris Lee and Sal D’Amato.

“Fire Chris Lee & Sal Deez nuts,” Adesanya said.

Both Lee and D’Amato scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Albazi. Adesanya doubled on his rant.

“I tweeted that before even seeing the scorecards because I knew them two will f*** it up!!” Adesanya said. “How many times will they rob athletes of their moments of glory, of [sic] their money, their livelihood for their family? F*** them c****, they need to expire quickly and go. Mike Bell was the only judge to score this properly, the other two deff need to disappear.”

Judging in combat sports has long been a highly debated topic. Fight fans, athletes, and even promoters have called for a solution to controversial decisions. It’s hard to imagine that the trend will slow down, especially with how many events the UFC puts on. Athletic commissions also tend to stand behind their judges for better or worse.

RELATED: KAI KARA-FRANCE REACTS FOLLOWING SPLIT DECISION LOSS TO AMIR ALBAZI AT UFC VEGAS 74

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Kai Kara-France UFC

Related

Kai Kara-France

Kai Kara-France reacts following split decision loss to Amir Albazi at UFC Vegas 74

Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2023
Dana White
Dana White

Dana White provides grim update on slated Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight: “It’s hard to reel these guys in”

Chris Taylor - June 3, 2023

Dana White provided a rather grim update on the slated Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight during tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 post-fight press conference.

Jim Miller, UFC Vegas 74, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 74 Bonus Report: Jim Miller one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - June 3, 2023

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi.

Amir Albazi, Kai Kara-France, UFC Vegas 74, UFC
Kai Kara-France

Pros react after Amir Albazi defeats Kai Kara-France at UFC Vegas 74

Chris Taylor - June 3, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 event was headlined by a key flyweight contest featuring Kai Kara-France taking on Amir Albazi.

Kai Kara-France, Amir Albazi, UFC, UFC Vegas 74, Results
Kai Kara-France

UFC Vegas 74 Results: Amir Albazi defeats Kai Kara-France (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 3, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 results, including the flyweight main event between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi.

Alex Caceres

UFC Vegas 74 Results: Alex Caceres defeats Daniel Pineda (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 3, 2023
Jim Miller
UFC

UFC Vegas 74 Results: Jim Miller KO's Jesse Butler (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 3, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 results, including the lightweight contest between Jim Miller and Jesse Butler.

Don'Tale Mayes, Andrei Arlovski, UFC, UFC Vegas 74, Results
UFC

UFC Vegas 74 Results: Don’Tale Mayes stops Andrei Arlovski (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 3, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 results, including the heavyweight contest between Andrei Arlovski and Don’Tale Mayes.

Tim Elliott
UFC

Tim Elliott vents frustration after the UFC refuses to comp his family tickets for tonight's event

Chris Taylor - June 3, 2023

Former flyweight title challenger Tim Elliott is not happy after the UFC refused to comp his family tickets for tonight’s event in Las Vegas.

Sean Strickland, Belal Muhammad, UFC, Challenge
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland challenges Belal Muhammad after being told he's "not that guy"

Chris Taylor - June 3, 2023

Sean Strickland issued a challenge to Belal Muhammad after the UFC welterweight contender told him that he’s “not that guy”.