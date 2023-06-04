Dana White doubles down on potential Jon Jones vs Tyson Fury fight: “If you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is”

Dana White Still Wants Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury

Dana White clearly sees the dollar signs of such a matchup. The UFC boss told reporters that if “The Gypsy King” is serious about wanting to fight Jones, he can arrange the bout. During the UFC Vegas 74 post-fight press conference, White doubled down (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“We all know if Jon Jones boxed Tyson Fury, Tyson Fury wins. All these boxing guys want to talk about this and keep it in the ring. I’m telling Tyson Fury, who I respect very much: If you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight. I will make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the octagon. And we’ll figure it out. We figured out how to pay Floyd (Mayweather), we’ll figure out how to pay you too, Tyson.”

White also said he has no doubt that Jones is the true “baddest man on the planet.” With that said, the UFC boss made it clear that he has a “great relationship” with Fury. He noted that the WBC Heavyweight Champion could certainly be considered the “baddest man on the planet” in boxing.

White has long been against UFC fighters trying their hand in boxing. He insists the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight was an exception, not the rule. Still, he certainly has no problem inviting a top boxer to compete inside the Octagon.