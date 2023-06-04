Kai Kara-France reacts following split decision loss to Amir Albazi at UFC Vegas 74

By Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2023

UFC Vegas 74 ended in controversy, and Kai Kara-France has spoken out.

Kai Kara-France

Kara-France was in the main event of the card, which was held inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada this past Saturday night. “Don’t Blink” shared the Octagon with Amir Albazi. This one went the distance and two of the three judges scored the fight for Albazi and he was awarded the split nod.

This left a sour taste in the mouths of MMA fans, pundits, and even some fighters. Of the 21 scorecards from media members gathered by MMADecisions.com, only two were in favor of Albazi. That means the other 19 writers scored the fight for Kara-France. To top it off, 10 of those media members gave Kara-France four of the five rounds.

Kai Kara-France Responds

It didn’t take long for Kara-France to react to the controversial loss, and it’s quite clear that he believes the wrong fighter’s hand was raised at the conclusion of UFC Vegas 74.

“Who’s worse UFC judges or NRL Refs?”

With the loss to Albazi, Kara-France has now dropped two in a row. He was hoping to rebound from his July 2022 defeat against current UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno. Kara-France was the number-three-ranked UFC flyweight entering this fight, while Albazi held the seventh spot. It’ll be interesting to see how far Kara-France falls given the controversy.

As for Albazi, he now extends his winning streak to seven. It’ll be interesting to what happens with him next. Moreno is scheduled to put his 125-pound gold on the line against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290 on July 8. While one would think Albazi would get the winner of that fight, the controversy against Kara-France leaves things up in the air. Sean O’Malley also had a controversial win over Petr Yan, and will still be receiving a UFC title shot, but it’s “Suga’s” marketability that has earned him the opportunity in the minds of fight fans.

