Diego Lopes questions Aljamain Sterling for saying Movsav Evloev deserves title shot ahead of him

UFC star Diego Lopes has questioned Aljamain Sterling for suggesting Movsar Evloev is deserving of a title shot ahead of him.

At UFC 314, Diego Lopes will get the opportunity of a lifetime. He will go head to head with Alexander Volkanovski in the main event, with the UFC featherweight championship on the line. It’s the moment he’s been waiting a long time for, and he’s ready to seize it with both hands.

RELATED: Diego Lopes and Aljamain Sterling trade barbs amid UFC 314 announcement

There are, of course, other featherweight contenders waiting in the wings. One of the big ones is Movsar Evloev, who is coming off the back of a tight victory over Aljamain Sterling.

After Sterling and Lopes got into a debate on social media about who truly deserves the championship opportunity, Diego spoke about the issue once again in a recent interview. with MMA Fighting.