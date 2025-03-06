Diego Lopes questions Aljamain Sterling for saying Movsav Evloev deserves title shot ahead of him
UFC star Diego Lopes has questioned Aljamain Sterling for suggesting Movsar Evloev is deserving of a title shot ahead of him.
At UFC 314, Diego Lopes will get the opportunity of a lifetime. He will go head to head with Alexander Volkanovski in the main event, with the UFC featherweight championship on the line. It’s the moment he’s been waiting a long time for, and he’s ready to seize it with both hands.
There are, of course, other featherweight contenders waiting in the wings. One of the big ones is Movsar Evloev, who is coming off the back of a tight victory over Aljamain Sterling.
After Sterling and Lopes got into a debate on social media about who truly deserves the championship opportunity, Diego spoke about the issue once again in a recent interview. with MMA Fighting.
Lopes responds to Sterling
“It looks bad,” Lopes said. “If it’s MMA fans saying it, no problem, you take it, but fighters saying it, a former champion criticizing it, I think it makes absolutely no sense. The man knows what a fighter goes through to get to a opportunity for the title and come criticizing, saying I don’t deserve it, that it should have been Evloev. It makes no sense.
“I only laughed at the things he was saying. And when he asked what was so funny about it, the joke is that I’m fighting for the belt and they’re not taking fights. That’s the joke. It looks bad that a man that knows what it takes for an athlete to get to this opportunity criticizes it more than a regular MMA fan.”
Quotes via MMA Fighting
Who do you believe deserves the title shot more: Diego Lopes or Movsar Evloev? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Aljamain Sterling Diego Lopes UFC