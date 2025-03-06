Takeru “gunning” for all-out war with Rodtang at ONE 172

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 5, 2025

Fans are itching for the blockbuster encounter between Takeru Segawa and former flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon – and Takeru is in the same boat.  

Takeru Segawa

“The Natural Born Krusher” collides with “The Iron Man” in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight. This happens in the main event of ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.  

Fans have uttered their names together for well over two years now. Them fighting became much more of a possibility when Takeru signed with ONE Championship in 2023. 

They were first scheduled to meet at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan, in January 2024 until an injury sidelined Rodtang. Fourteen months on and just weeks away from his fight with the Thai star coming to fruition, Takeru is ecstatic for the colossal matchup. 

“I just cannot wait to fight him. Like I said, this is what I have been gunning for, not only leading up to what ultimately turned out to be a fight against Superlek but through the long grind of recovery,” he said.  

“I feel nothing but excitement and I’m preparing to meet him in the ring.” 

Takeru on Rodtang showdown at ONE 172: “I need to win”

Japanese kickboxing sensation Takeru Segawa feels like he’s been born again ahead of his combustible clash with flyweight Muay Thai great Rodtang Jitmuangnon.  

He suffered a loss to two-division king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his debut. But Takeru bounced back in a two-round firefight with Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81 last September. 

The fire he brought to Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium that night allowed him to topple his brawling foe. Now, he believes that fire is burning brighter than ever. And he intends on giving Rodtang the same treatment.   

“Of course, I need to win, but in a way, I feel like I have recaptured the exhilaration I felt early in my career of simply going into the fight with the sole intention of fiercely punching my opponent and winning,” he said.  

“That is how I was able to approach my fight with Thant Zin and I feel that I could do the same in the upcoming fight against Rodtang.” 

