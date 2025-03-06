Takeru “gunning” for all-out war with Rodtang at ONE 172

Fans are itching for the blockbuster encounter between Takeru Segawa and former flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon – and Takeru is in the same boat.

“The Natural Born Krusher” collides with “The Iron Man” in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight. This happens in the main event of ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

Fans have uttered their names together for well over two years now. Them fighting became much more of a possibility when Takeru signed with ONE Championship in 2023.

They were first scheduled to meet at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan, in January 2024 until an injury sidelined Rodtang. Fourteen months on and just weeks away from his fight with the Thai star coming to fruition, Takeru is ecstatic for the colossal matchup.

“I just cannot wait to fight him. Like I said, this is what I have been gunning for, not only leading up to what ultimately turned out to be a fight against Superlek but through the long grind of recovery,” he said.

“I feel nothing but excitement and I’m preparing to meet him in the ring.”