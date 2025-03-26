Robert Whittaker blasted by surging UFC contender over recent ‘pub’ comments

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 26, 2025

One surging UFC middleweight didn’t take too kindly to Robert Whittaker’s recent comments.

Robert Whittaker

Whittaker has made it clear that he’s eyeing a summer showdown with fellow ex-UFC middleweight titleholder Sean Strickland. Despite this, “The Reaper” has been called out by rising contenders such as Caio Borralho and Roman Dolidze.

During an episode of his “MMArcade Podcast,” Whittaker poked fun at Dolidze’s rematch against Marvin Vettori, comparing it to two drunk patrons fighting inside a pub for the second time.

RELATED: ROBERT WHITTAKER REACTS TO CHALLENGE FROM UFC VEGAS 104 WINNER

Roman Dolidze Fires Back at Robert Whittaker

Speaking to Jake Noecker for Home of Fight, Roman Dolidze responded to the pub comment made by Robert Whittaker. The No. 8-ranked UFC middleweight was not amused (via MMAMania.com).

“This is a talking guy who got knocked out a couple of times and got destroyed in his last fight,” Dolidze responded. “It’s funny to me to listen to a guy like that. Yes, I will always respect my opponents and fighters. He’s a great fighter and was a great champion, but listen, he’s speaking too loud. You have to prove that you’re so tough.

“If you’re on your downfall, it doesn’t mean anything,” he added. “If you’re scared to say normal words and speak normally — he’s not a person whose words I can take seriously. It’s too loud for him to speak like that. We already saw what he’s capable of doing and how many times he was stopped and tapped.

“Me and Vettori are two guys who have never been stopped before … so it’s just funny to me,” Dolidze concluded.

Whittaker and Dolidze may never get a chance to share the Octagon. Whittaker is contemplating possibly moving up to light heavyweight after his next fight. The former UFC Middleweight Champion did note that it’s possible he could decide to stay at 185 pounds.

Robert Whittaker Roman Dolidze UFC

