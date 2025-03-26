Robert Whittaker blasted by surging UFC contender over recent ‘pub’ comments

Roman Dolidze Fires Back at Robert Whittaker

Speaking to Jake Noecker for Home of Fight, Roman Dolidze responded to the pub comment made by Robert Whittaker. The No. 8-ranked UFC middleweight was not amused (via MMAMania.com).

“This is a talking guy who got knocked out a couple of times and got destroyed in his last fight,” Dolidze responded. “It’s funny to me to listen to a guy like that. Yes, I will always respect my opponents and fighters. He’s a great fighter and was a great champion, but listen, he’s speaking too loud. You have to prove that you’re so tough.

“If you’re on your downfall, it doesn’t mean anything,” he added. “If you’re scared to say normal words and speak normally — he’s not a person whose words I can take seriously. It’s too loud for him to speak like that. We already saw what he’s capable of doing and how many times he was stopped and tapped.

“Me and Vettori are two guys who have never been stopped before … so it’s just funny to me,” Dolidze concluded.

Whittaker and Dolidze may never get a chance to share the Octagon. Whittaker is contemplating possibly moving up to light heavyweight after his next fight. The former UFC Middleweight Champion did note that it’s possible he could decide to stay at 185 pounds.