Kelvin Gastelum says move back to middleweight at UFC Mexico City is permanent: “185 is my home”

Kelvin Gastelum says he will be a middleweight again from here on out.

Gastelum is set to return to the middleweight division to take on Joe Pyfer on the main card of UFC Mexico City. It’s an intriguing fight as it also serves as Gastelum’s return to middleweight. The former interim title challenger fought just once at welterweight, losing to Sean Brady before facing Daniel Rodriguez in his return to middleweight.

Now, as Gastelum is set to take on Pyfer at middleweight, he confirms he will remain at 185 pounds and won’t be going back down to welterweight again.

“Yeah, 185 is my home. I feel good about it. This is where I have had the best moments of my career, this is where I’m staying. I feel good here, I feel happy, and I put on a lot of muscle to compete with these big guys,” Gastelum said at UFC Mexico City media day.