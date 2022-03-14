Alex Pereira wants a major step up in competition after latest UFC win, calls out a top ranked middleweight

Alex Pereira is looking to step up in competition after his latest UFC win, calling out a top ranked middleweight contender.

Pereira (5-1 MMA) defeated Bruno Silva (22-7 MMA) by unanimous decision this past weekend at UFC Fight Night 203 in Las Vegas.

The former Glory kickboxing champion, Pereira, 34, feels he’s ready to test himself against the very best at 185 pounds.

At the post-fight press conference, Alex Pereira called out Jared Cannonier:

“I had talked about Jared Cannonier because he’s a guy that is next for a title shot. Some people have already talked about me and Adesanya, so why not Cannonier? I don’t think I’m talking too much calling out Cannonier.”

Continuing Pereira said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I had two great fights and I was able to showcase my skills. I didn’t even show everything that I go through my daily basis training with Glover Teixeira’s gym. I’m improving and evolving every day. Where I am in the division? I don’t know. I’ll let the promotors talk and they’ll know where to properly put me in.”

Pereira has the record of being the only fighter to have knocked out UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (21-1 MMA). In kickboxing, the Brazilian crossed paths with the future UFC middleweight champion twice emerging victorious both times. In April 2016 at Glory of Heroes 1, Pereira outworked Adesanya to earn a unanimous decision victory after three rounds. The two matched up again at Glory of Heroes 15 in 2017 where Pereira handed Adesanya his first knockout loss.

Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA) as of February 14, 2022, is listed as #2 in the UFC middleweight rankings. ‘The Kill Gorilla’ last fought on February 12th at UFC 271, defeating Derek Brunson (23-8 MMA) with a second round knockout.

