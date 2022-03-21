Thor Bjornsson plans to continue his boxing career, responds to rematch request from Eddie Hall

Thor Bjornsson has confirmed that he plans to continue his boxing career – but not necessarily with an Eddie Hall rematch.

Last Saturday night in Dubai, Thor Bjornsson beat Eddie Hall via decision to put an end to their years-long rivalry. It proved to be a fairly chaotic clash between the former World’s Strongest Man winners and while it wasn’t exactly a classic, it definitely did enough to get fans talking.

The two men appeared to patch things up in the aftermath but Hall did mention on social media that he’d be interested in running it back.

Thor, meanwhile, isn’t quite as intrigued by the prospect.

“I’m learning. I’m loving this journey and I’m still a beginner,” he said. “I would say I’m okay in the beginning, I’ve learned a lot in a short period of time. So who knows where I’ll be a year from now. How much can I improve a year from now?”

“Maybe I’ll be able to fight a proper guy. Who knows? The thing is … the only thing stopping you is your mind. And I believe in myself and I believe I can go as far as I want. And as long as I’m enjoying this journey, I’ll keep going.”

“On my behalf, I’ve moved on,” Thor said. But: “He wants a rematch, I’m fine with it.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Bjornsson worked incredibly hard to get into the right shape for this bout and it makes sense for him to want to carry on. Hall, meanwhile, may have to dig even deeper if he wants to earn another crack at “The Mountain”.

Do you think there’s a chance we could see Thor Bjornsson and Eddie Hall fight one another in a rematch? If so, who do you think would be the favourite and when could it happen?