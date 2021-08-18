Vitor Belfort wants rematch with Anderson Silva in boxing a decade after infamous front kick KO

Vitor Belfort wants a rematch with former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in boxing a decade after the infamous front kick KO.

In the main event of UFC 126 in February 2011, Silva landed one of the most incredible knockouts in MMA history when he landed a front kick to the jaw of Belfort and put him out cold with punches. It was an amazing finish by “The Spider” and for years, Belfort has talked about wanting to have a rematch with his Brazilian rival, but it hasn’t happened yet.

It’s now a decade later in 2021, and both Silva and Belfort are done with their UFC careers and now taking part in boxing matches instead. Silva returned to boxing earlier this year with a split decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and he will next take on former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz on September 11 for Triller in a boxing match. On the same card, Belfort takes on boxing legend Oscar de la Hoya in the main event of the evening. According to Belfort, if all goes according to plan and he defeats de la Hoya and Silva beats Ortiz, he wants to fight Silva in a rematch later this year in the boxing ring.

“For sure (the Silva vs. Ortiz fight enhances the Trill event) and we can already have a rematch (against Anderson Silva) at the end of this year,” Belfort told AG Fight.

Should both Belfort and Silva emerge victorious next month, there seems to be a good chance that we do see this rematch in boxing since they are both fighting under the Triller banner. Of course, that’s easier said than done, as Belfort will have to first beat a boxing legend in de la Hoya, while Silva will have to defeat a bigger man in Ortiz, as well.

Do you want to see a rematch between Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva in boxing?