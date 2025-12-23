Jake Paul exposed stupidity in loss to Anthony Joshua, says former UFC champion

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 23, 2025
Anthony Joshua drops Jake Paul

Jake Paul will not be getting any flowers from an ex-interim UFC champion after his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.

Paul and Joshua went one-on-one inside the Kaseya Center this past Friday. Paul was on the move from the start of the fight, making it difficult for Joshua to find his target. “El Gallo” wasn’t landing anything significant in return, allowing Joshua to stalk him before breaking his jaw for the sixth-round knockout.

Colby Covington gave his assessment of the fight on his YouTube channel, and he was critical of Paul’s performance (via MMAJunkie).

“Well, that one wasn’t scripted, and if it was, Anthony Joshua never got the script,” Covington said. “This fight reminded me of the episode of ‘Jackass’ where Johnny Knoxville had a boxing match with Butterbean in the department store. People tuned in to see if Jake was dumb enough to actually go through with getting mangled by a heavyweight boxer, and just like Johnny Knoxville, Jake delivered in embarrassing ‘Jackass’ fashion. Jake didn’t prove he was really tough or a real boxer, he just proved he’s really stupid.

“Can’t believe people actually bet on a Disney Channel kid to beat an Olympic gold medalist and world heavyweight champion. That whole show was an embarrassment. I wouldn’t be surprised if Jake’s done cosplaying as a fighter for good now. Hang the gloves up, Jake. There’s no shortcuts or anything they can ever inject you with that will make you a real fighter. Go sell deodorant to broccoli-headed teenagers or whatever it is that you do. Leave the fighting to the professionals.”

Other prominent names in the MMA space, such as UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, have expressed relief that Paul didn’t beat the 10-count. Cormier feels things would’ve gotten even worse for “The Problem Child.”

Paul’s boxing journey isn’t over, as he plans to step back in the ring once he recovers from the broken jaw and gives himself time to rest. Joshua is looking at getting back to action as soon as February or March. It all could lead to a possible showdown with Tyson Fury at some point in 2026.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

