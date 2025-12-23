Eddie Hearn scoffs at Dana White and Zuffa trying to dominate boxing

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 23, 2025
Eddie Hearn

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn isn’t sold on Zuffa Boxing getting what it wants out of the “sweet science.”

Hearn and UFC CEO Dana White have been chummy in the past, but some gamesmanship between the two has taken over recently. Hearn is one of boxing’s top promoters and White is attempting to make waves in the industry. This has led to some banter between Hearn and White through media interviews.

Appearing on “The Ariel Helwani Show” shortly after helping promote Anthony Joshua’s knockout win over Jake Paul, Hearn said he’s not convinced that TKO and White can carve boxing into whatever they want (via Bloody Elbow).

“They are very bullish, like me,” Hearn said. “They’re arrogant and they think they’re going to come in and dominate boxing.

“But it’s not going to happen. Haven’t they got a show on January 23? That’s their first show, right? It’s a month away. So I’ve got no idea. You’ve got to come out of the blocks with a bang, you can’t come out with something lame.

“What are you going to do, do a show in the Apex to launch TKO Boxing? It’s got to be a monster and with four weeks to go how much of a monster can it be? As I’ve said before, these guys that we’re up against, I want to be up against them.

“So many people in boxing want them to fail and I don’t think they will fail. But if they get it wrong and it stinks the place out in January? The worst thing they could do is come out with something poor.”

It’s an interesting time in the world of boxing, as longtime major promotions have all switched to streaming deals. Top Rank Boxing recently lost its broadcast deal with ESPN, which many believe was the end of an era. ESPN still remains in business with Top Rank through its other platforms, leaving some to wonder if a new deal can eventually be reached.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

