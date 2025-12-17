Tyson Fury goes off on ‘big bum’ Anthony Joshua after pre-fight death threat to Jake Paul

Tyson Fury went off on Anthony Joshua for saying he could ‘kill’ Jake Paul in the ring this Friday in their upcoming fight.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is about two days away from fighting Jake Paul in his long-awaited return to the ring. Joshua, who hasn’t fought since a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois last year, poses the toughest test of Paul’s polarizing boxing career.

Ahead of the fight, Joshua isn’t planning on taking it easy on Paul when the opening bell rings. He recently claimed he could ‘kill someone’ in the ring if the circumstances dictated.

Joshua’s statement reignited his feud with fellow UK heavyweight great Tyson Fury, who is reportedly set to return to the ring against Joshua in a 2026 grudge match years in the making.

Tyson Fury interrupts Anthony Joshua/Jake Paul fight week theater

In a recent Instagram story post, Fury exploded on his future heavyweight foe.

“I think, you know what, [Joshua is] a little bit long in the tooth to be talking s— like that,” Fury said.

“He’s 37 years old at the end of his career, fighting a YouTuber, a Disney Channel guy, who Tommy beat, and now he’s talking about killing him and all that to try and sell. Please. Barking up the wrong tree, idiot. Here’s a fun fact, if I ever come across you, bum, I’m knocking you dead spark out.

“I ain’t a YouTuber or a man half your size. I am him. The man.”

Fury hasn’t fought since suffering back-to-back losses to undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk; the first defeats of his professional career. He announced his retirement shortly after their second fight earlier this year.

As of this writing, Joshua hasn’t responded to Fury’s taunts. Joshua is searching for his first win in the ring since a knockout of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in March 2024.