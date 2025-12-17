Tyson Fury goes off on ‘big bum’ Anthony Joshua after pre-fight death threat to Jake Paul

By Curtis Calhoun - December 17, 2025
Tyson Fury appears at a press conference, opposite Anthony Joshua at an open workout

Tyson Fury went off on Anthony Joshua for saying he could ‘kill’ Jake Paul in the ring this Friday in their upcoming fight.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is about two days away from fighting Jake Paul in his long-awaited return to the ring. Joshua, who hasn’t fought since a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois last year, poses the toughest test of Paul’s polarizing boxing career.

Ahead of the fight, Joshua isn’t planning on taking it easy on Paul when the opening bell rings. He recently claimed he could ‘kill someone’ in the ring if the circumstances dictated.

Joshua’s statement reignited his feud with fellow UK heavyweight great Tyson Fury, who is reportedly set to return to the ring against Joshua in a 2026 grudge match years in the making.

Tyson Fury interrupts Anthony Joshua/Jake Paul fight week theater

In a recent Instagram story post, Fury exploded on his future heavyweight foe.

“I think, you know what, [Joshua is] a little bit long in the tooth to be talking s— like that,” Fury said.

“He’s 37 years old at the end of his career, fighting a YouTuber, a Disney Channel guy, who Tommy beat, and now he’s talking about killing him and all that to try and sell. Please. Barking up the wrong tree, idiot. Here’s a fun fact, if I ever come across you, bum, I’m knocking you dead spark out.

“I ain’t a YouTuber or a man half your size. I am him. The man.”

Fury hasn’t fought since suffering back-to-back losses to undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk; the first defeats of his professional career. He announced his retirement shortly after their second fight earlier this year.

As of this writing, Joshua hasn’t responded to Fury’s taunts. Joshua is searching for his first win in the ring since a knockout of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in March 2024.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Boxing News Jake Paul Tyson Fury

Related

Jake Paul

Jake Paul sends direct message to Anthony Joshua ahead of boxing match: 'Let's go to war'

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2025
Tony Ferguson boxing
Brock Lesnar

Tony Ferguson sought out advice from former WWE champion: 'I value his opinion'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 17, 2025

Tony Ferguson once called upon a former WWE titleholder for some advice.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Eddie Hearn
Boxing News

Eddie Hearn admits that he can't defend Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

Harry Kettle - December 17, 2025

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has admitted that he understands the criticism behind Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua.

Paddy Pimblett appears at a press conference, opposite Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua facing off
Boxing News

Paddy Pimblett pleads for Anthony Joshua to 'punch Jake Paul's head in' in upcoming boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025

UFC lightweight superstar Paddy Pimblett didn’t hold back on Jake Paul ahead of his upcoming boxing match against Anthony Joshua.

Terence Crawford celebrates after his fight against Canelo Alvarez
Terence Crawford

BREAKING: Terence Crawford announces boxing retirement to 'walk away on his own terms'

Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025

The conclusion of one of boxing’s legendary careers was announced on Tuesday as Terence Crawford opted to hang up the gloves.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua staredown

Retired UFC fighter slams predictions for Jake Paul to upset Anthony Joshua

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 16, 2025
Jake Paul poses for Most Valuable Promotions (1)
Boxing News

Jake Paul promises to deliver 'biggest upset in sport of boxing' against Anthony Joshua

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 16, 2025

Jake Paul has vowed to turned the boxing world upside down when he clashes with Anthony Joshua on Friday.

Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua reveals his plan to "break" Jake Paul in boxing superfight

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2025

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has spoken about how he plans to break Jake Paul in their fight this week.

Michael Bisping Jake Paul
Boxing News

Michael Bisping worried about Jake Paul's health ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 15, 2025

Michael Bisping has had his issues with Jake Paul, but he doesn’t want to see “The Problem Child” get hurt against Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul poses for Most Valuable Promotions
Anthony Joshua

UFC legend thinks Jake Paul 'has a chance' against Anthony Joshua

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 15, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer won’t rule out the possibility of an upset win for Jake Paul over Anthony Joshua.