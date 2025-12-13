REPORT: Tyson Fury set to headline Riyadh Season ‘mega event’ against fellow superstar

By Curtis Calhoun - December 12, 2025
Tyson Fury enters the ring for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

Heavyweight legend Tyson Fury will reportedly end his latest boxing retirement for a 2026 ‘mega event’ under the Riyadh Season banner.

When former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury announced his retirement earlier this year, few fans and pundits believed his retirement would be permanent. Almost a full year to the day of his last fight, it appears Fury is actively working on a path back to the ring for a massive showdown in 2026.

Fury lost back-to-back decisions to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, the first losing streak of his career. Before his setbacks against Usyk, Fury was unbeaten in his career with wins over the likes of Deontay Wilder, Wladimir Klitschko, and Derek Chisora.

In recent months, Fury seemed to be targeting a potential return after meeting with Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season several times, including once with his father, John. As 2025 draws to a close, Fury is reportedly set to make one of the highest sought-after boxing matches become a reality.

The Ring: Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua agreed upon for 2026 mega event

According to The Ring, Fury has agreed in principle to a fight against fellow UK heavyweight boxing legend, Anthony Joshua, in 2026. The Ring is also reporting that Fury and Joshua will fight in separate bouts before their agreed-upon bout against to-be-announced opponents.

Joshua is scheduled to fight Jake Paul in a heavyweight clash next week, in his first fight since a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois last year. Fury and Joshua are two of the greatest heavyweights of all time, particularly in the history of UK boxing.

Joshua’s most recent victory came against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, handing Ngannou a brutal knockout defeat. Fury’s last victory came against Ngannou in a controversial decision win.

Joshua and Fury’s returns to the ring add new life to the heavyweight division, headlined by Usyk and up-and-comers like Moses Itauma. More info regarding Joshua and Fury’s next fights is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

