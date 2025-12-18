Movlid Khaybulaev stripped of 2025 PFL title win after USADA suspension announced

By Curtis Calhoun - December 17, 2025
Movlid Khaybulaev celebrates with Khabib Nurmagomedov

2025 PFL featherweight title winner Movlid Khaybulaev’s championship belt has been forfeited after he was served a one-year USADA suspension.

One of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s top proteges, Movlid Khaybulaev, is in hot water after he was handed a one-year USADA suspension stemming from testing positive for a banned substance.

The test was associated with Khaybulaev’s win at the 2025 PFL World Tournament over former featherweight titleholder Jesus Pinedo. Khaybulaev won the 2025 featherweight title by defeating Pinedo by fifth-round submission.

Khaybulaev’s suspension is retroactive to the August 1st fight, and as of this writing, he and his team don’t intend to appeal the punishment. He hasn’t fought since the Pinedo fight and is unbeaten through 26 career bouts.

Khaybulaev received more bad news from the PFL on Wednesday shortly after the news of his suspension broke.

Movlid Khaybulaev, top Khabib protege, stripped of 2025 PFL championship

In a recent post to X, the PFL issued a detailed statement on Khaybulaev’s suspension and announced the stripping of his title.

“The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has been notified by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) that athlete Movlid Khaybulaev tested positive for a banned substance following his bout at the 2025 PFL World Tournament Finals,” the PFL wrote on Khaybulaev.

“Pursuant to PFL rules and regulations, Khaybulaev has been disqualified from the 2025 PFL World Tournament. As a result of the disqualification under PFL rules, Khaybulaev forfeits the distinction of 2025 PFL featherweight tournament champion.

“The PFL maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward the use of performance-enhancing substances and remains fully committed to the highest standards of fair competition, athlete safety, and integrity in sport.”

Khaybulaev is the latest Team Khabib standout to test positive for a banned substance. Usman Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s cousin, tested positive for a performance enhancer in 2023 during his Bellator lightweight title reign.

Khaybulaev has been a fixture of the PFL featherweight division since 2019, when he knocked out Damon Jackson with a flying knee in his promotional debut.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

