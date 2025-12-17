Chihiro Sawada Faces Natalie Salcedo at ONE Fight Night 39 in potential title eliminator

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 17, 2025
Chihiro Sawada and Natalie Salcedo

Chihiro Sawada gets another shot at breaking into title contention, but the Japanese grappler needs to solve an undefeated puzzle first.

Sawada meets Natalie Salcedo in a women’s atomweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 39 on Friday, January 23, 2026, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The event opens ONE Championship’s U.S. primetime calendar and features two fighters desperate to crack the championship picture.

The 28-year-old former Shooto Champion carries serious momentum into this fight. Sawada arrived in ONE Championship back in February 2023 and hasn’t looked back.

Her debut set the tone immediately. She forced Sanaz Fayazmanesh to tap via Americana shoulder lock, announcing herself as a legitimate threat.

The Tokyo native rattled off wins over Jihin Radzuan and Noelle Grandjean, building an eight-fight streak before hitting a speed bump. That loss didn’t slow her down for long.

Sawada bounced back with submissions over Macarena Aragon this past July and Itsuki Hirata last month. Her 10-1 record tells the story of a fighter who refuses to stay down.

Natalie Salcedo brings undefeated record into ONE Championship clash

Natalie Salcedo stands between Sawada and another step toward Denice Zamboanga’s ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship. The 33-year-old Colorado product has never tasted defeat in professional MMA.

Salcedo transitioned from amateur dominance into a perfect 4-0 professional record. Her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt credentials and Muay Thai skills create problems for everyone she faces.

The American made waves in her promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 35 this past September. She forced Aragon to tap in the first round, immediately establishing herself as a serious divisional threat.

A victory over Sawada would cement her status as a top contender. Both fighters understand the fight could define their championship trajectories.

