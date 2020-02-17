Tyson Fury remains suicidal every Sunday ‘it’s a very difficult day for me’

Tyson Fury is at the peak of his boxing career, with his anticipated Deontay Wilder rematch just around the corner. However, the undefeated boxer reveals he still suffers from suicidal thoughts on a weekly basis.

Last week in an article by The Independent, the lineal heavyweight champion admitted to still feeling “absolutely suicidal” every Sunday and believes he will be “dead within a year” if he leaves his boxing career.

Even following his statement victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, the British star has battled drink and drug problems, stemming from his battle with depression. He has admitted in the past to having thoughts of taking his own life. On today’s episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, Fury confirmed his depressive tendencies still hit him every Sunday.

“Yep, every Sunday is difficult,” confirmed Fury.

“Because I have a day off on a Sunday, and there’s no work on a Sunday. And, it’s just a very difficult for me. I’m a workaholic, I like to keep busy every day. I love me training and I love the regiment of being in the gym, and when I’m not in it I feel down. I’m not in it on a Sunday and I feel down. But when Monday morning comes I feel fantastic again.”

Despite the mental turmoil, the 31-year is focusing all his attention on his rematch against, Deontay Wilder, on the 22nd of February. ‘The Gypsy King’ almost folded under the punching power of his American opponent in their 2018 bout. However, Fury managed to miraculously recover and bulldoze his way to a draw.

With five days to go until the blockbuster showdown, Fury believes the momentum built through nonstop training and fighting will carry him through to victory:

“Well that guy only had six months of activity before a three-year lay-off. This guy has been active, he’s had five fights on the spin, and has never stopped training for the last two years.”

Stay tuned on BJPenn.com for all of the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury fight news.