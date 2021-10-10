Tyson Fury on Deontay Wilder showing no “love and respect” after trilogy: “I’ll pray for him so God will soften his heart”

The WBO and The Ring heavyweight titles were up for grabs when Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder collided for a third time this evening in Las Vegas.

Fury (31-0-1) and Wilder (42-2-1) had originally collided back in 2018, with ‘The Gypsy King’ miraculously surviving a late knockdown in the final round to fight to a split draw. The pair would later rematch in February of 2020, with the British standout emerging victorious in dominant fashion, earning a seventh-round knockout victory.

Tonight’s ‘Fury vs. Wilder’ trilogy proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Tyson Fury was able to drop Deontay Wilder in round three, but the ‘Bronze Bomber’ stormed back with a pair of knockdowns of his own in round four. Fury’s size would continue to wear on Wilder throughout the fight and in the eleventh round the British standout put the American away for good with a right hand (see that here).

In the immediate aftermath of the fight, Tyson Fury attempted to go bury the hatchet with Deontay Wilder. Unfortunately the timing wasn’t right and ‘The Bronze Bomber’ quickly dismissed Fury’s attempts at reconciliation.

‘The Gypsy King’ discussed the Deontay Wilder’s apparent lack of sportsmanship in his post-fight interview.

“It was a great fight tonight. It was worthy of any trilogy in the history of the sport. I’m not going to make any excuses. Wilder’s a top fighter and he gave me a real run for my money tonight.” Tyson Fury said. “I’ve always said I’m the best in the world and he’s the second best. He’s go not love for me, Deontay Wilder. You know why? Because I beat him 3 times. I’m a sportsman. I went over to show some love and respect and he didn’t want to give it back. So that’s fine. That’s his problem. I’ll pray for him so god will soften his heart.”

