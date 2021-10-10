Pro boxers react after Tyson Fury KO’s Deontay Wilder in trilogy

Tyson Fury put his WBO and The Ring heavyweight titles on the line this evening when he squared off with Deontay Wilder for a third time.

Fury (31-0-1) and Wilder (42-2-1) had originally collided back in 2018, with ‘The Gypsy King’ miraculously surviving a late knockdown in the final round to fight to a split draw.

The pair would eventually rematch in February of 2020, with the British standout emerging victorious in dominant fashion, earning a seventh-round knockout victory.

The heated heavyweight rivals, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, had a run-in prior to yesterday’s ceremonial weigh ins (see that here) which only added to the anticipation for tonight’s clash.

Tonight’s ‘Fury vs. Wilder’ trilogy proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Tyson Fury was able to drop Deontay Wilder in round three, but the Bronze Bomber stormed back with a pair of knockdowns of his own in round four. Fury’s size would continue to wear on Wilder throughout the fight and in the eleventh round the British standout put the American away for good.

Official Result: Tyson Fury def. Deontay Wilder via KO (punch) in Round 11

Hopefully Deontay don’t say his mask was too heavy after this fight 🤦🏾‍♂️ — MostUnderrated (@Topdoggjr) October 10, 2021

Credit to Wilder for going to the body, just needs to loosen up a bit more. #FuryWilderIII — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) October 10, 2021

I like the jabs Wilder 💪🏾💪🏾 — RobertEasterJr (@RobertEaster_Jr) October 10, 2021

Fury looks slippery — Peter Quillin (@KIDCHOCOLATE) October 10, 2021

Wilder took advantage of attacking the body. Fury stayed composed look for the left hook right hand from Fury. — Timothy Bradley Jr. (@Timbradleyjr) October 10, 2021

I may be wrong, but Wilder just looks a bit fatigued.#FuryWilderIII — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) October 10, 2021

Fury has wilders mind and confidence…it’s over — Steve Cunningham (@usscunningham) October 10, 2021

A heavyweight fight that’s worth watching — Peter Quillin (@KIDCHOCOLATE) October 10, 2021

Wilders problem isn’t his boxing ability…it’s he has no defense what so ever …going straight back …anything fury throws he lands — Steve Cunningham (@usscunningham) October 10, 2021

Hell of a fight. Wilder showed a lot of heart… fury just too big, too smart & too strong. — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) October 10, 2021

THAT WAS A FUCKING FANTASTIC HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT! #boxing #FuryWilderIII — caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) October 10, 2021

Wilder tired as fuck but he still swinging. He’s a real warrior — Rougarou (@RPrograis) October 10, 2021

Great fight ! — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) October 10, 2021

Can’t blame the trainer this time‼️ #FuryWilderIII — MostUnderrated (@Topdoggjr) October 10, 2021

I think Tyson Fury might have finally earned the chance to fight me. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 10, 2021

