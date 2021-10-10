Pro boxers react after Tyson Fury KO’s Deontay Wilder in trilogy

Tyson Fury put his WBO and The Ring heavyweight titles on the line this evening when he squared off with Deontay Wilder for a third time.

Fury (31-0-1) and Wilder (42-2-1) had originally collided back in 2018, with ‘The Gypsy King’ miraculously surviving a late knockdown in the final round to fight to a split draw.

The pair would eventually rematch in February of 2020, with the British standout emerging victorious in dominant fashion, earning a seventh-round knockout victory.

The heated heavyweight rivals, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, had a run-in prior to yesterday’s ceremonial weigh ins (see that here) which only added to the anticipation for tonight’s clash.

Tonight’s ‘Fury vs. Wilder’ trilogy proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Tyson Fury was able to drop Deontay Wilder in round three, but the Bronze Bomber stormed back with a pair of knockdowns of his own in round four. Fury’s size would continue to wear on Wilder throughout the fight and in the eleventh round the British standout put the American away for good.

Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Fury vs Wilder 3
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3

Official Result: Tyson Fury def. Deontay Wilder via KO (punch) in Round 11

