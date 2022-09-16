Tyron Woodley in talks for boxing return against Tommy Fury in November

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is inching closer to his return.

‘The Chosen One’ has been out of action since his rematch with Jake Paul last December. In that first bout in August, the YouTuber scored a controversial split-decision victory. However, in the second outing, Paul scored a vicious sixth-round knockout.

The former UFC welterweight champion was never supposed to face ‘The Problem Child’ last December. Paul was originally slated to face Tommy Fury on that night. However, ‘TNT’ pulled out of the contest just two weeks away from the event due to injury.

Following that second bout, the Brit was once again booked for a fight with Jake Paul. Once again the fight was called off. This time, their outing last month was canceled due to Fury being unable to gain entry to the United States. It was speculated that the Brit was unable to be gained entry due to his family’s connection to Irish mobster, and boxing promoter Daniel Kinahan.

It seems that the two men linked to the YouTuber may end up meeting next. As first reported by No Smoke Boxing, Tyron Woodley is in talks to face Tommy Fury next. According to the report, the bout would take place at a catchweight.

The news doesn’t come as a massive surprise. The former UFC champion has been targeting Fury, as well as YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI, over the last few weeks. Woodley previously stated that he could face ‘The Nightmare’ in January. The 40-year-old famously returned to training last month and teased a return to boxing.

The clash with Tommy Fury would likely take place in November in Dubai. The bout would also take place on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather’s next exhibition match. Recent reports have stated that ‘Money’ would likely face YouTube star Deji, later this year.

What do you think about this news? Do you want to see Tyron Woodley vs. Tommy Fury? Sound off in the comment section below!

