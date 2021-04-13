Francis Ngannou responds after Tyson Fury says he will roast the UFC champ after smashing Anthony Joshua

UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou responded after heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury says he will roast the UFC champ after smashing Anthony Joshua.

Ngannou is coming off the biggest win of his MMA career, a first-round KO victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 that saw “The Predator” crowned as the new UFC heavyweight champion. Since then, there have been talks with the UFC about having Ngannou fight superstar Jon Jones in his first title defense, or potentially Derrick Lewis. Given that Ngannou is currently an active member of the UFC roster, his next fight will take place in the UFC Octagon. However, he has openly spoken about one day making the transition into heavyweight boxing. And if that’s the case, then the fighter he wants is the champ, Fury.

Taking to his social media, Ngannou responded to a tweet from Tyson Fury that suggested he will beat Anthony Joshua and then beat Ngannou next. Check out what Ngannou said.

If this guy did this to you, what do you think I would do? 🤔 https://t.co/8LKhcnJY5O pic.twitter.com/ceqgnrUaTJ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 13, 2021

There is no doubt a heavyweight boxing fight between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury would be as big as any fight there is in combat sports. Ngannou is at the height of his career right now after beating Miocic to claim the title in his last fight, while Fury is coming off of a brutal TKO win over Deontay Wilder that gave him the opportunity to fight Joshua next. The winner of this fight will be the best heavyweight boxer in the world, bar none, and with Ngannou showing serious interest in one day stepping foot into the ring, this would certainly be about as big of a fight as there could possibly be in combat sports.

