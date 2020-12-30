Oscar De La Hoya interested in ‘revenge fight’ with Floyd Mayweather

Oscar De La Hoya has remained in the boxing scene since his retirement in 2008. It just hasn’t been as a professional boxer in the ring.

Known as “The Golden Boy” during his time competing, De La Hoya would go on to creating Golden Boy Promotions where he’s hosted countless events over the years. 12 years outside of active competition and it would appear that the East Los Angeles native is getting the itch again.

In a recent interview following Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s win over Callum Smith, De La Hoya expressed his interest in maybe fighting the pound-4-pound qualifying middleweight champ. Though, he would add that he’s much more interested in a rematch with his old foe, Floyd Mayweather.

“I’ve always prided myself in fighting the very best, and why go after the second-best?” De La Hoya told Fight Hub TV. “Why not go after the guy that beat [Canelo]? Why not go after [Floyd] Mayweather, for instance, in a revenge fight? That’s something that’s very intriguing. We’ll see how I feel, and then we’ll take it from there.

“I would definitely think about [fighting Canelo]. But my eye is on a bigger prize. For any fight that you might have lost or that was close or whatever, it’s always gonna be a thorn. I strongly feel that with the way I’m feeling and the way I’ve been training and the way things are unfolding, it could be very interesting.”

Oscar De La Hoya went 36-9 in his 45-fight career. His bout with Mayweather was his 43rd and ended up being the second to last loss he would suffer. De La Hoya went 1-1 afterward and hung up the gloves after a loss to Manny Pacquiao.

Now 47 years old, De La Hoya’s next Golden Boy Promotions event takes place on January 2. Meanwhile, Mayweather is believed to be preparing for a February 20th clash against YouTube sensation, Logan Paul.