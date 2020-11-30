Jack Hermansson explains why he is pulling for Israel Adesanya against Jan Blachowicz

UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson has explained why he would like to see Israel Adesanya defeat Jan Blachowicz for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Hermansson is set to step back into the Octagon on Saturday night for the first time since his win over Kelvin Gastelum on Fight Island. “The Joker” was set to face both Darren Till and Kevin Holland before they were forced to pull out, and now, he’s square off against fellow European star Marvin Vettori.

During a recent interview with LowKickMMA, Hermansson turned his attention towards Adesanya’s proposed move up to 205 pounds.

“It’s a little bit early but I think it’s OK,” Hermansson said of Adesanya fighting Blachowicz. “As long as Adesanya wins and comes down and defends his belt pretty quickly in the middleweight division – then it’s all good. But if he loses the fight and loses his hype that wouldn’t be good because I really want to fight him when he is undefeated. It would be cool to dethrone the double champ. So, hopefully he wins and he comes down to defend his belt pretty quickly.

“He still needs a couple more title defences to really get up there [as the middleweight GOAT]. But, I think he is amazing,” Hermansson said. “He is a really, really skilled fighter. I want to see him fight a great grappler like myself and see how he handles the ground game because nobody has been able to put him there yet and exploit him. I really believe I am the toughest match-up for him in the division, let’s see if he can go through me.”

Despite the hype surrounding Adesanya’s unbeaten record, the man himself isn’t afraid to admit that he knows he can be defeated.

Do you think Jack Hermansson can earn a crack at Israel Adesanya with a big win in his next fight?