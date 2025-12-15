Ilia Topuria eviscerated by former rival over domestic violence allegations linked to UFC leave

One of UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria’s former foes, Bryce Mitchell, went on an unhinged rant over domestic violence allegations.

Fight fans shouldn’t expect UFC superstar Ilia Topuria to return to the Octagon anytime soon.

Weeks after the UFC made the controversial decision to book Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324, Topuria has opened up on the personal reasons surrounding his ongoing hiatus. Topuria, who hasn’t fought since winning the then-vacant belt at UFC 317 over Charles Oliveira, is embroiled in a messy legal battle with his now ex-wife in Spain.

Topuria has been accused of domestic violence amidst his ex-wife’s financial demands in their divorce. The UFC lightweight champion has firmly denied all domestic violence allegations, and the situation remains a developing story.

As of this writing, there’s no direct evidence of wrongdoing against Topuria, but that didn’t stop one of his former foes from going scorched earth against the titleholder.

Bryce Mitchell threatens Ilia Topuria after domestic violence allegations surface

In a recent Instagram post, UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell exploded on the latest surrounding Topuria and his ongoing hiatus.

🔥🚨NEW: Bryce Mitchell just went SCORCHED EARTH on Ilia Topuria after he alleged his estranged wife Giorgina Badell is blackmailing/extorting him through false claims of domestic abuse. 😬 “That b*tch puts his hands on a woman,” Mitchell said in a video posted to Instagram. “..… pic.twitter.com/hajfjQ9xa5 — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) December 15, 2025

“That b—- puts his hands on a woman, I’d rather not see my Dad than have my Dad there beating on my mom. That’ll get you killed around these parts, son,” Mitchell began.

“I just had to let you know, you’re a straight up b—- for that. Your brother’s a b—- too, I’ll fight him. I’ll beat his a–. You got lucky I was sick or I would’ve beat your a–. You don’t deserve to see your kids, son, because you put your hands on their mother. You’re a coward. That s— is sickening.”

“You probably have a drinking problem, man,” Mitchell continued on Topuria. “Wives ain’t like belts, okay? It ain’t the more the merrier. You’re supposed to have one man and one woman, two become one. You’re out running around working on your third wife now. You think they’re championship belts and you’re trying to get three or four. You’re an idiot, dude. You need to take notes from a guy like me.“

Topuria submitted Mitchell at UFC 282 on his way to earning the UFC featherweight title. Mitchell defeated Said Nurmagomedov at UFC Abu Dhabi in July and remains unbooked for his next fight.