Jake Paul slams interviewer for “sh*tty question” about Nate Robinson KO and racism

Jake Paul was not impressed when an interviewer asked him if his recent viral knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson was racist.

Paul and Robinson collided on the main card of the recent Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. event. Paul defeated Robinson, a black man, by first-round knockout.

During a recent appearance on Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick to Sports, Paul was asked whether knocking Robinson out was racist. Paul didn’t take kindly to the question, immediately labeling it as “sh*tty.”

“Was it racist to knock a black man out?” Paul was asked. “That is the question of the week.”

“Stop asking me that,” he responded. “I said no. It’s a sh*tty question. It’s a sport.”

Paul was then asked why he considered the question “sh*tty,” and elaborated:

“How does this have anything to do with race?” he asked. “It doesn’t.”

See the whole exchange below, along with an explanation from host Cari Champion.

Y’all, @jemelehill and I were trolling a troll with permission. This wasn’t an interview with weight. It was sarcastic- y’all need context? Bc if y’all can’t hear the laughing, the bad WiFi connection- smh. So for the outraged! For more context Thurs. at 1130pm on @VICETV 👀. pic.twitter.com/qwIAk2nuUT — Cari Champion (@CariChampion) December 9, 2020

“Y’all, @jemelehill and I were trolling a troll with permission,” she wrote about her interview with Paul. “This wasn’t an interview with weight. It was sarcastic- y’all need context? Bc if y’all can’t hear the laughing, the bad WiFi connection- smh. So for the outraged! For more context Thurs. at 1130pm on @VICETV.”

In the wake of his knockout of Robinson, Jake Paul has been one of the most talked about figures in combat sports. And given his recent callouts of Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, Dillon Danis and Ben Askren, it doesn’t seem like he’s going anywhere.