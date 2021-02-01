Audie Attar shuts down “shady characters” spreading “false rumors” about Manny Pacquiao

Audie Attar, who represents combat sports stars like Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao through Paradigm Sports, recently took to social media to clear up some recent reports about the latter.

McGregor and Pacquiao had previously been linked to a high-profile boxing match. However, those plans seemed to take a hit when McGregor was stopped by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 last month, and Pacquiao was subsequently linked to a fight with Ryan Garcia. Last week, an individual claiming to represent Pacquiao event claimed there was waning interest in a fight with McGregor.

Attar, however, wants to make it clear that Paradigm Sports Management is the only entity representing Pacquiao, and should therefore be the only one taken seriously when it comes to discussions around his fighting future.

See what Attar had to say below:

“The boxing industry has a history of shady characters being involved,” Attar wrote in a statement posted to Twitter (h/t MMA Junkie). “These individuals introduce confusion and spread false rumors solely for their own interests. Unfortunately, this only ends up hurting the fighters.

“It has come to our attention that some of these individuals are once again spreading false and inaccurate rumors that are self-serving without the authority of Senator Pacquiao or Paradigm Sports,” Attar continued. “Senator Pacquiao engaged Paradigm Sports as his exclusive representatives last year because he wants to close out the final chapters of his historic boxing career in a meaningful way.

“No one outside of Paradigm Sports is involved in any way with the management of Senator Pacquiao’s boxing career at this time,” Attar added. “Anyone falsely representing themselves as Senator Pacquiao’s manager or representative as it relates to his remaining fight career may face legal repercussions.

“Paradigm Sports has a reputation in the combat sports industry for operating with integrity, professionalism, and transparency fighting for our clients, and we look forward to producing an incredible event with Senator Pacquiao in early 2021.

“I am working closely with Senator Pacquiao and his legal team in Manila on plans for his next fight. We will be sharing the details of this event in the coming weeks.”

What do you think of this statement from Audie Attar? Who do you want to see Manny Pacquiao fight next?