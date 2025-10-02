Report: Manny Pacquiao in talks to face WBA welterweight champ in targeted January boxing return

By Curtis Calhoun - October 2, 2025
Manny Pacquiao enters the boxing ring for his fight against Mario Barrios

46-year-old Manny Pacquiao will get a second crack at earning another world championship belt since returning to professional boxing.

Manny Pacquiao proved that age might be merely a number when he went to a majority draw against WBC titleholder Mario Barrios in July. In a fight that many spectators scored in Pacquiao’s favor, the boxing legend looked in supreme condition as he nearly won another championship title.

Pacquiao has remained busy out of the boxing ring since his comeback fight against Barrios. He’s set to launch his own promotion next month, featuring his oldest son on the inaugural card, and remains active in the gym.

Just months after his fight against Barrios, Pacquiao is out to prove that his latest comeback attempt isn’t a one-off endeavor.

Manny Pacquiao eyes Rolando Romero for January 2026 showdown

According to ESPN’s Andreas Hale, Pacquiao’s team is eying a showdown with WBA welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero in January.

“We would have loved to fight again before the end of the year, but the timing didn’t work out,” Pacquiao’s longtime adviser, Sean Gibbons said.

“2026 will be a new year with new beginnings and hopefully a new opponent. I think the perfect time for Manny to make a statement to come back is January, and I think the perfect opponent is Rolly Romero.”

Gibbons went on to clarify that Pacquiao is in active negotiations to return to the ring in January against a to-be-determined opponent. Romero is at the top of the boxing legend’s wish list of possible opponents.

Romero’s stock skyrocketed after he defeated Ryan Garcia earlier this year in New York City. Romero earned the then-vacant WBA welterweight title over Garcia after outpointing Manuel Jaimes in September 2024.

As of this writing, Romero and his team haven’t addressed speculation of a potential matchup with Pacquiao.

Pacquiao is regarded by many as one of the greatest boxers of all time, with wins against the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, and Juan Manuel Marquez.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

