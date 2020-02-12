Manny Pacquiao signs with Paradigm, Conor McGregor reacts

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has signed to Conor McGregor’s management firm, Paradigm Sports Management.

Paradigm announced in a press release on Tuesday that they will officially be representing the boxer for “commercial and competitive endeavors.”

Terms of the contract are not disclosed. However, the press release revealed Paradigm will be working alongside Pacquiao’s existing team which includes business manager Arnold Vegafria, associate Ping Nepomuceno and attorney Brando Viernesto.

Pacquiao, who is riding high on a big win over Keith Thurman, released a statement following the signing.

“I am proud to partner with Paradigm Sports Management and am excited for the opportunities that Audie Attar and PSM have to offer. One thing I want everyone to remember is to always think positively. Never think negatively; that is the beginning of your downfall. Everything is possible.”

Conor McGregor, easily the biggest star in the Paradigm roster, responded to the news on Twitter. The Irishman welcomed the Filipino boxer with figurative open arms.

“Welcome to the team Emmanuel,” he said.

Welcome to the team Emmanuel. https://t.co/VnFsahczo5 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 11, 2020

Before returning to the Octagon to fight Donald Cerrone, Conor McGregor teased a potential boxing match against Manny Pacquiao. After fighting Floyd Mayweather in one of the most lucrative clashes in combat sports history, a blockbuster showdown against Pacquiao could be a win-win situation for both athletes.

Earlier this year, McGregor’s manager Audie Attar confirmed that McGregor is serious about chasing boxing title.

“He’s serious about boxing,” Attar told MMA Fighting of McGregor. “He said it. That’s something that I can tell you, if he says something he has interest in, it’s likely going to happen.”

Attar acknowledged scepticism of crossover bouts in the past, but now believes that anything is possible.

“At the end of the day, I saw Floyd, I saw Manny and now Bob Arum, who at one point said, ‘It’s not a smart idea to crossover.’ He’s a believer now as well.”

Now both men are signed to the same management agency, it certainly makes things a lot easier. Would you like to see Manny Pacquiao face Conor McGregor?



