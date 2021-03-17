Mike Perry says ‘it’s not looking good for Ben Askren’ after training with Jake Paul

As Jake Paul’s boxing match against Ben Askren draws near, he continues to get help from MMA fighters in preparation – add Mike Perry to the list.

After catching wind of the million-dollar bet UFC President Dana White laid down in favor of Askren, Perry shared his thoughts on Tuesday.

Idk @danawhite , I just got some work with @jakepaul and it’s not looking good for @Benaskren …. #IronSharpensIron — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) March 17, 2021

“Idk @danawhite , I just got some work with @jakepaul and it’s not looking good for @Benaskren …. #IronSharpensIron” Perry’s tweet read.

“Platinum” isn’t the first UFC fighter to have aided Paul with his current training camp. Fellow welterweight and former Askren opponent, Jorge Masvidal, was seen showing the YouTube star some tricks ahead of the match.

Masvidal’s involvement perhaps wasn’t too surprising with all things considered. Perry, however, has openly shared some critique of Paul in the past.

As recently as December, Mike Perry took to Twitter where he tagged Paul in a tweet asking him how is so rich despite being a “bum.” Roughly an hour later he would go as far as to include mention of one of his rivals, Darren Till.

“If @jakepaul would fight me than I would let @darrentill2 in the corner,” he said.

This was partly a call back to the lead up to Perry’s last time out where he intended to leave an opening in his corner to whoever met his price limit.

Paul and Askren are set to meet on April 16 as the main event of the Triller hosted card that will also feature MMA legend Frank Mir taking on 52-year-old boxing vet, Antonio Tarver (31-6).

As for Mike Perry, he’ll be competing the week prior to Paul vs. Askren on April 10 at UFC Vegas 23. Standing in his way will be Daniel Rodriguez. 3-6 in his last nine, Perry most recently suffered defeat to Tim Means by unanimous decision at UFC 255 in November.