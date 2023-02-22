Jake Paul sends one final warning to Tommy Fury ahead of their boxing match: “You’re gonna be disowned by your family”

Jake Paul is sending one final warning to Tommy Fury ahead of their upcoming boxing match.

The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury boxing match, billed as ‘The Truth’, will take place on Sunday, February 26th in the Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Paul, 26, will be entering the ring with a 6-0 record, four of those wins coming via way of knockout.

Fury, 23, boasts an 8-0 record, and four of those wins are also via way of knockout.

‘The Problem Child’ took to ‘Twitter‘ today with a video message to Tommy Fury:

“Dear Tommy”

“Tommy, I hope you’ve enjoyed these last few moments of your career. This is it. You retire from boxing after this. You’re gonna be disowned by your family. You’re gonna go back to your mother’s maiden name. There’s nothing else that can save you. It is just me and you, mano a mano. Your brother’s not in the ring anymore with you. Your dad’s not in the ring with you anymore. Molly’s not in the ring with you anymore.”

Jake Paul continued:

“All that little cute motivation about having a child and fighting for her, all that sh*t goes out the window when I’m coming to take your f*cking head off, decapitate you. I’m a mean, angry person deep down. I’m gonna take out all of it on your f*cking face. There’s nothing you can do to f*cking beat me.”

Concluding Paul said:

“I’m built different. I want this more than you. I’m more tapped in. I’m more emotionally intelligent. I’m more spiritually connected. I’ve worked hard every single day. I have a better team. I have a better support system. And guess what, me winning this fight is for the higher benevolent good of the universe. It’s not just me in this ring, it’s all of my guidance, it’s all of my ancestors, it’s all of my spiritual helpers… Together, we’re going to f*ck you up. You have four rounds and then you’re f*cked. Tommy, this is it for you.”

Will you be watching this Sunday? Do you believe in the bravado from Jake Paul that he’s going to ‘f*ck up’ Tommy Fury? Share your prediction as to who the victor will be.

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!