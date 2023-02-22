Ryan Bader set for TUF return as a coach on Team Chandler

Ryan Bader is set to return to TUF as a coach on Team Chandler.

The former UFC light heavyweight contender Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA), who currently fights under the Bellator banner, will be heading back to the UFC to assist head coach Michael Chandler in Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter.

TUF 31, the latest instalment of The Ultimate Fighter, airs on Tuesday May 30th and runs through to Tuesday, August 15th inside the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC President, Dana White, announced earlier this month that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler would be opposing coaches on TUF 31 and following the season finale, the coaches would ultimately battle it out inside the Octagon. A date, time and location has yet to be confirmed.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not fought since July of 2021 at UFC 264, when he broke his leg at the end of the first round against Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA).

Chandler (23-8 MMA) last fought Dustin Poirier in November of last year at UFC 281 where he too was defeated by ‘The Diamond’.

According to ‘Iron’ Chandler, Bader is the latest addition to his team and will be joining former ADCC world champion Robert Drysdale, wrestling coach Greg Jones and boxing coach Jason Strout.

It is not the first time Ryan “Darth” Bader, 39, has been involved with the UFC reality show, he captured the glass trophy at TUF 8 way back in December of 2008 when he defeated Vinny Magalhaes (19-12 MMA) in the live season finale.

The Arizonian is the current Bellator heavyweight champion and has won 9 of his last 11 fights with the promotion.

Bader’s participation on Team Chandler is sure to bring a high level of intensity and energy, and he will undoubtedly be a valuable addition to the team of coaches.

