Jake Paul offers NBA player Draymond Green $10 million to box after viral knockout of teammate

Jake Paul is willing to offer NBA star Draymond Green a lot of money to enter the boxing ring.

The rise of crossover boxing in the last few years is some of the strangest theatre in combat sports. YouTubers, former professional football or basketball players, actors, wrestlers, and more, have all decided to enter the boxing ring for a huge payday.

The biggest name to come out of the crossover boxing scene is Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ rose to prominence as a YouTuber but has since made a name in the boxing ring. Paul has scored knockout wins over names such as Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren in the past.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is set to return later this month against Anderson Silva on Showtime pay-per-view. In addition to the exciting main event, the card features other matchups such as Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell and Chris Avila vs. Dr. Mike.

If Jake Paul gets his way, the undercard will get another big name as well. Earlier today, NBA star Draymond Green went viral for his “fight” with teammate Jordan Poole at practice. While reports of the fight have been out for days, the video was finally unearthed recently.

The video showed the power forward yelling at, and getting in the face of his teammate. After Poole shoved Green, the latter responded with a superman punch and flurry of strikes. The former All-Star put his teammate out cold as a consequence.

The video of the altercation quickly went viral on social media, and it seems the YouTuber wants to capitalize on the momentum. In a series of tweets, Paul called for Green to box and is willing to offer him $10 million dollars. While it’s not known if he wants the NBA player to fight on his undercard, that would likely be the case.

Gotta get Draymond Green in the boxing ring. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2022

Draymond Green vs Deron Williams. Who wins? pic.twitter.com/t7VAp33wIw — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2022

Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want? @Money23Green — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2022

To be clear the JP that Draymond slept is Jordan Pool. This JP would sleep Draymond in 1 round. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2022

On the YouTuber’s last event, he featured a battle of former professional athletes, as Deron Williams defeated Frank Gore. If Paul gets his wish, he’ll have another big name on a future event as well.

What do you think about Jake Paul offering Draymond Green a boxing match? Do you want to see it? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

