UFC Vegas 111 winner scoffs at those who say TKO win was controversial

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 9, 2025
UFC Octagon blue

UFC Vegas 111 is in the books and the main event winner isn’t pleased with some of the reception he’s gotten.

Gabriel Bonfim took center stage at the UFC Apex this past Saturday. He went one-on-one with Randy Brown in the UFC Vegas 111 headliner. Bonfim caught Brown with a knee that dropped him to the canvas in the second round. Referee Marc Smith had seen enough and called the fight off, but Brown was none too pleased with the stoppage.

Speaking to reporters during the UFC Vegas 111 post-fight press conference, Bonfim had a message for those who think there was controversy with the finish (h/t MMAFighting).

“He was asleep guys,” Bonfim said during the UFC Vegas 111 post-fight press conference. “He was knocked out. I saw his eyes were in the back of his head.”

Bonfim has been surging as of late, winning four straight bouts. He revealed that a loss to one seasoned veteran back in late 2023 was a wakeup call.

“You guys can see the loss to [Nicolas] Dalby changed me completely,” Bonfim said. “I know what I had to do. I had to level up. You guys see what I’m doing right now.

“All you’ve got to expect from me in 2026 is [being] among the top 5 before I become the champion of this weight class.”

Bonfim entered the bout with Brown as the No. 14-ranked UFC welterweight. At the very least, his spot on the rankings will remain intact and he might even move up when the list is updated.

As far as who is next goes, Bonfim has set his sights on Colby Covington. While some were puzzled by the callout during his post-fight interview, Bonfim explained to media members that he thinks Covington continues to hold up the welterweight division for guys like him. Time will tell if that’s a matchup UFC officials are interested in booking.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

