MMA legend questions Islam Makhachev’s effectiveness at welterweight ahead of UFC 322 title fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 9, 2025
Islam Makhachev celebrates victory

Will Islam Makhachev run into problems at welterweight during UFC 322?

One standout MMA icon turned analyst believes that will end up being the case. Makhachev will challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC Welterweight Championship on Nov. 15. The super fight will headline UFC 322 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Makhachev has displayed his dominance in the lightweight division. He vacated the 155-pound gold after setting a new record for the most successful lightweight title defenses in UFC history.

Despite Makhachev’s accolades, former UFC title challenger Kenny Florian doesn’t appear to be sold on his ability to carry that success over to 170 pounds. He discussed the bout during an edition of the “Anik & Florian Podcast” (via MMAJunkie).

“I think it’s just going to be different. The crazy thing about this is, everyone is on the Islam Makhachev train right now, but I feel like there’s more pressure on Islam than there is JDM, and JDM is the guy who has the belt.”

Ultimately, Florian believes there’s a chance Makhachev could be in for a letdown against a natural 170-pounder who is performing at his best.

“I like JDM in this spot,” Florian said. “I think there’s a lot of value here. I like JDM. I think Islam Makhachev is an amazing 155-pound fighter, I just don’t know if he’s an amazing welterweight.”

Maddalena captured the UFC Welterweight Championship back in May. He defeated Makhachev’s teammate Belal Muhammad to take the gold via unanimous decision. It was “JDM’s” takedown defense and sharp boxing skills that led him to victory.

Muhammad’s loss opened the door for Makhachev to move up in weight to challenge for the 170-pound gold. It won’t be long before fans find out if Makhachev will win UFC gold in a second weight class.

BJPenn.com will keep you updated throughout UFC 322 fight week. Peep the homepage on fight night for live results, video highlights, and pro fighter reactions.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

