What’s next for the stars of UFC 259?

On the stacked UFC 259 card, three title fights headlined the event with one title changing hands although it being controversial.

In the main event, Jan Blachowicz edged out a decision over middleweight champ, Israel Adesanya to defend his light heavyweight title. The co-main event saw Amanda Nunes submit Megan Anderson to defend her featherweight. In the first of three title fights, Aljamain Sterling became the new bantamweight champion after Petr Yan threw an illegal knee and was disqualified.

Following UFC 259, here is what we think should be next for the fighters involved in the title fights.

Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz shocked many as he handed Israel Adesanya his first career loss to defend his light heavyweight title for the first time.

Early on, Adesanya had success but as the fight wore on, Blachowicz implemented his wrestling to control the championship rounds and clearly win the fight. He told BJPENN.com he was going to wrestle, but unfortunately for the Pole, he did not get the KO he desired.

After the win, Blachowicz made it clear he wants Glover Teixeira next. That is the fight to make but the Pole told BJPENN.com he doesn’t want to fight again until the end of the year as he wants to spend time with his newborn. A November or December showdown between the two is likely next.

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya said it best, he dared to be great.

Unfortunately for “The Last Stylebender” his undefeated record is no more and he didn’t get to be a champ-champ. However, the silver lining is the fact he is still the middleweight champion and can go back down to ruling his division.

Although Adesanya is the middleweight champ, who he fights next is uncertain. There are some big fights upcoming in Brunson vs. Holland, Till vs. Vettori and Whittaker vs. Costa. If Whittaker wins, the rematch makes sense for this summer/fall, however, if Till wins, I believe that is the fight due to the fact it is a fresh matchup and both men want it.

Amanda Nunes

After UFC 259, Amanda Nunes has cleared out the featherweight division and has basically cleared out the bantamweight division.

There is no question the Brazilian is the greatest female fighter of all-time but she has to defend her bantamweight title next. She has not fought at 135lbs since she defeated Holly Holm at UFC 239. However, there is no clear contender, but given the fact White wants her to make a quick turnaround, a fight against Julianna Pena sometime in the next three months makes sense.

Megan Anderson

Megan Anderson entered this UFC 259 fight on the last fight of her UFC contract and her future in the promotion is uncertain.

Many have wondered if the featherweight division would be closed, which could be a possibility. But, if the UFC decides to keep it and re-sign Anderson, the only fight available is to face the winner or Felicia Spencer vs Danyelle Wolf later this year.

Petr Yan & Aljamain Sterling

The rematch is the only thing that makes sense.

Entering UFC 259, many pegged the 135lbs title fight between Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling as the most intriguing title fight on the card. The fight delivered but in the fourth round, Yan threw an illegal knee and was DQ’d leaving Sterling to become the new champ.

Although the Russian was winning the fight, that error costed him the fight but the rematch has to happen.

What do you think should be next for the stars of UFC 259?