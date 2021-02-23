Jake Paul trolls Dana White, McGregor, Khabib in latest round of impressions

Jake Paul is back with another round of impressions, and this time, he’s targeting Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and a host of other MMA stars.

Paul became a star on YouTube, but has since become a fixture of the combat sports industry thanks to a handful of high-profile boxing matches.

Paul is slated for another big-ticket boxing match on April 17, this time taking on former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren in an eight-round professional contest.

Ahead of this fight, Paul has been trolling many stars of the MMA world, from Askren to McGregor to UFC President Dana White. On Tuesday, that trend continued, when Paul took to Twitter with a host of interesting impressions.

See his video below:

In his last fight, Jake Paul shut the lights off on former NBA player Nate Robinson. Heading into his fight with Askren, he’s promised a similarly violent outcome.

“Ben Askren is a two-time NCAA champion, a world champion in two different global mixed martial arts organizations and has less losses on his record than Conor McGregor,” Paul told ESPN after his fight with Askren was made official.

“Me, on the other hand, I started boxing two years ago and I’m still going to knock his ass out faster than Masvidal,” Paul added. “These MMA guys think because they throw punches they know how to box. The world complained because I knocked out a basketball player and not a real fighter. So now I’m giving the people what they want by taking on a ‘real fighter.’ After Ben Askren is added to my knockout meme collection, what can anybody say? Thank you to Triller Fight Club for giving me the platform to once again put a man to sleep. April 17, it’s lights out for Askren.”

What do you think of these latest MMA impressions from Jake Paul?