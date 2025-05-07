Jake Paul goes to bat for Alex Pereira amid shocking rift with UFC

Jake Paul has thrown his support behind UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

On Tuesday, Pereira shocked fans by lashing out at the UFC, and threatening to retiring from combat sports altogether.

“I always answered the UFC’s calls, but if they want to play with me, we can do that,” Pereira wrote on on X. “I’ve never spoken poorly of the UFC but with what I’ve just heard I’m disheartened. I’ve already had thoughts of not fighting anymore, and after what was just relayed to me this may be the start.”

MMA fans were quick to express their disbelief at this remark from Pereira, who seemed to have a great relationship with the promotion in the past. Many also expressed their support for him amid what is clearly a major rift with UFC brass.

Paul is one of the latest to speak out in support of Pereira.

Alex Pereira been the UFC savior time and time again. Fought 4 times in 11 months at the championship level on PPV. Always has my respect — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 7, 2025

“Alex Pereira been the UFC savior time and time again,” Paul wrote in his own post on X. “Fought 4 times in 11 months at the championship level on PPV. Always has my respect.”