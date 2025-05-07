Jake Paul goes to bat for Alex Pereira amid shocking rift with UFC

By BJ Penn Staff - May 7, 2025

Jake Paul has thrown his support behind UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira, UFC, MMA

On Tuesday, Pereira shocked fans by lashing out at the UFC, and threatening to retiring from combat sports altogether.

“I always answered the UFC’s calls, but if they want to play with me, we can do that,” Pereira wrote on on X. “I’ve never spoken poorly of the UFC but with what I’ve just heard I’m disheartened. I’ve already had thoughts of not fighting anymore, and after what was just relayed to me this may be the start.”

MMA fans were quick to express their disbelief at this remark from Pereira, who seemed to have a great relationship with the promotion in the past. Many also expressed their support for him amid what is clearly a major rift with UFC brass.

Paul is one of the latest to speak out in support of Pereira.

“Alex Pereira been the UFC savior time and time again,” Paul wrote in his own post on X. “Fought 4 times in 11 months at the championship level on PPV. Always has my respect.”

Why is Jake Paul backing Alex Pereira against the UFC?

Jake Paul has long been an outspoken critic of the UFC. So, it’s not surprising to see him side with Alex Pereira on this one. The social media star turned boxer has repeatedly taken shots at UFC boss Dana White over fighter pay, which we can assume is at least part of Pereira’s gripe with the promotion.

Then again, Paul has also called for a fight with Pereira in the past. That call-out was seemingly all business, as it’s clear he has a lot of admiration for the former champ, who previously held titles at both middleweight and light heavyweight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jake Paul UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad trashes Kamaru Usman over security comments ahead of UFC 315 title defense

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 7, 2025
Jose Aldo
Merab Dvalishvili

Jose Aldo hurls dig at current UFC champion for being 'afraid to fight'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 7, 2025

Jose Aldo was never known for being a trash talker, but he doesn’t shy away from throwing out a zinger or two.

Bo Nickal dressing room
Michael Bisping

UFC Hall of Famer defends Bo Nickal following first career loss in Des Moines

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 7, 2025

A one-time UFC champion has come to the defense of Bo Nickal.

Dana White, Alex Pereira, UFC, MMA
UFC

'Disheartened' Alex Pereira lashes out at UFC and threatens to retire from MMA

BJ Penn Staff - May 7, 2025

If you thought Alex Pereira and the UFC were on good terms, think again.

Charles Radtke, UFC 315, Mike Malott
UFC

UFC 315 fighter out for revenge after Canadians boo US anthem: ‘Somebody’s going to have to pay’

BJ Penn Staff - May 7, 2025

Charles Radtke will be looking for revenge at UFC 315.

Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, MMA

UFC champ Dricus Du Plessis reveals ‘two potential dates’ on the table for Khamzat Chimaev fight

BJ Penn Staff - May 7, 2025
Julianna Pena, Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

UFC champion Julianna Pena accuses Kayla Harrison of using steroids

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2025

UFC champion Julianna Pena has accused Kayla Harrison of using steroids as the countdown to their UFC 316 fight continues.

Reinier de Ridder, UFC Des Moines, Bo Nickal, Pros react, UFC
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder doesn’t get UFC rankings boost despite Bo Nickal victory

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2025

UFC contender Reinier de Ridder has not been moved further up the middleweight rankings despite his win over Bo Nickal.

Georges St-Pierre
UFC

Georges St-Pierre weighs in on amusing 100 men vs 1 gorilla debate

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2025

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has weighed in on the amusing 100 men vs 1 gorilla debate that has been sweeping social media.

Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, MMA
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis responds to Khamzat Chimaev’s recent murder threats

Harry Kettle - May 7, 2025

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has responded to some recent trash talk and threats from contender Khamzat Chimaev.