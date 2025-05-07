‘Disheartened’ Alex Pereira lashes out at UFC and threatens to retire from MMA

If you thought Alex Pereira and the UFC were on good terms, think again.

Pereira, a former Glory kickboxing champion, is also former middleweight and light heavyweight champion in the UFC. He is one of the most popular fighters on the promotion’s roster today — even after losing his light heavyweight belt to Magomed Ankalaev with a close decision in his last fight. He has also seemed to be a favorite of UFC executives. After all, he has stepped up to headline several major pay-per-views on relatively short notice, most notably UFC 300 and 303 last year.

It seems his relationship with the promotion is not as rosy as we previously thought.

On Tuesday morning, Pereira took to X with a heated message for the UFC. It seems he heard something from the promotion that he didn’t like. In fact, he is disappointed enough that he is actually considering ending his illustrious combat sports career.

I always answered the UFC’s calls, but if they want to play with me, we can do that. I’ve never spoken poorly of the UFC but with what I’ve just heard I’m disheartened. I’ve already had thoughts of not fighting anymore, and after what was just relayed to me this may be the start. — Alex “Poatan” Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) May 7, 2025

