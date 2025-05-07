Belal Muhammad trashes Kamaru Usman over security comments ahead of UFC 315 title defense

Belal Muhammad Responds to Kamaru Usman

Speaking to reporters during UFC 315 media day, Belal Muhammad said that Kamaru Usman is old news (via MMAFighting.com).

“Who? The former champion on a three-fight losing streak?” Muhammad said about Usman during UFC 315 media day. “I would have to be afraid of that guy with no knees and no cartilage and a big head? Nah, I think I’ll be fine.”

Muhammad claims that he tainted Usman’s ego to the point where he won’t release his appearance on the podcast.

“If you’re a grown man and you start crying on a podcast and it’s your podcast and you start tearing up, why would you want to put it out there?” Muhammad said. “Unless there’s a really good editor that’s going to try to clear it up, but I don’t think they’ve got that much money.”

The UFC welterweight champion and the former 170-pound ruler will need to focus on their upcoming matchups for the time being. Muhammad is scheduled to put the welterweight gold at stake against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 this Saturday. Usman will collide with Joaquin Buckley in the UFC Atlanta main event on June 14.

The results of both fights could indicate whether Muhammad vs. Usman is closer to becoming a reality or further away.