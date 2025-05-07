Alex Pereira now claims to have ‘great’ relationship with UFC: ‘I was hacked’

Alex Pereira claims his relationship with the UFC is actually in good place — contrary to a social media post that sent the MMA community into a frenzy this morning.

On Tuesday morning, Pereira posted on X, lashing out at the UFC and threatening to retire after receiving some “disheartening” news.

“I always answered the UFC’s calls, but if they want to play with me, we can do that,” Pereira wrote. “I’ve never spoken poorly of the UFC but with what I’ve just heard I’m disheartened. I’ve already had thoughts of not fighting anymore, and after what was just relayed to me this may be the start.”

Fans, pundits, and fighters alike were quick to react to the news, throwing their support behind Pereira in what seemed to be a shocking rift with the UFC.

Apparently, it was all for nothing.

Hours later, Pereira took to social media again. This time, he claimed he had been hacked, and that his relationship with the UFC is still as strong as ever.