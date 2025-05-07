Alex Pereira now claims to have ‘great’ relationship with UFC: ‘I was hacked’

By BJ Penn Staff - May 7, 2025

Alex Pereira claims his relationship with the UFC is actually in good place — contrary to a social media post that sent the MMA community into a frenzy this morning.

Alex Pereira, UFC, MMA

On Tuesday morning, Pereira posted on X, lashing out at the UFC and threatening to retire after receiving some “disheartening” news.

“I always answered the UFC’s calls, but if they want to play with me, we can do that,” Pereira wrote. “I’ve never spoken poorly of the UFC but with what I’ve just heard I’m disheartened. I’ve already had thoughts of not fighting anymore, and after what was just relayed to me this may be the start.”

Fans, pundits, and fighters alike were quick to react to the news, throwing their support behind Pereira in what seemed to be a shocking rift with the UFC.

Apparently, it was all for nothing.

Hours later, Pereira took to social media again. This time, he claimed he had been hacked, and that his relationship with the UFC is still as strong as ever.

Alex Pereira walks back UFC criticism, blames hacker

“Well everyone, I’ve received a ton of messages,” Pereira said. “[I’m] getting messages from everyone who saw from my Twitter. I didn’t even know about it. I was hacked.

“It’s been a while since I’ve posted anything,” he added. “I was hacked and I will resolve it, but I don’t even know what’s going on. I have a great relationship with the UFC. People like to do bad things. That’s that. Chama.”

While this is good news for any fight fan who was worried Alex Pereira would end up retiring prematurely, not everyone is buying it.

“Cappin,” one fan wrote. “They called him.”

“Cap bro,” another fan chimed in. “If I hack Alex I make all sorts of tweets but that one.”

What do you make of this situation involving Alex Pereira and the UFC?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

