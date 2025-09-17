Dana White hilariously mocks Jake Paul and ‘warlock’ manager for suing critics of his boxing career

By Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025
Dana White speaks at the Canelo-Crawford press conference, opposite Jake Paul and manager Nakisa Bidarian after Paul's win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

UFC CEO Dana White clarified his stance towards Jake Paul, but also didn’t hold back on Paul’s recent legal escapades.

UFC CEO Dana White and controversial boxer/influencer Jake Paul will likely never be friends. Their feud spans four years, dating back to when Paul knocked out White’s former fighter, Ben Askren, inside the boxing ring.

Since then, tensions between White and Paul have remained. The two have accused the other of drug use, and Paul has taken repeated shots at White and the UFC for how they conduct business.

As Paul prepares to face Gervonta Davis in his next boxing match, he and his manager Nakisa Bidarian have threatened legal action against those who claim his fights are ‘fixed’ and ‘fake’. White believes Paul’s legal pursuits are pure hypocrisy.

Dana White weighs in on Jake Paul threatening to sue Piers Morgan, other detractors

During a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, White took a shot at his longtime critic.

“I don’t hate [Jake], he talks more s*** than anybody else on the planet, and now him and the warlock [Nakisa Bidarian] are running around trying to f***** sue people? They’re trying to sue people when people talk s***?” White said.

“I’m sure there’s people out there saying that they are fake fights and all this other b******, but I think what people mean when they talk about it, is that he’s going to fight Gervonta Davis. You guys need to fight guys your f***** same size. When [Logan] fought Floyd, you were massive! Floyd’s tiny…Gervonta I think hits way harder than Floyd, but he’s too small. [Jake] is going to be able to get inside on him, put his weight on him, tie him up.

“He’s doing his thing, but it cracks me up that they want to start suing people when he talks more s*** than anybody talks.”

Some of Paul’s detractors, most notably television host Piers Morgan, have since apologized for their comments on his boxing career. Paul vs. Davis is set for November 14th.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dana White Jake Paul UFC

